MANUFACTURING JOB | British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN) Latest Job Recruitment (4 Positions)

MANUFACTURING JOB | British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN) Latest Job Recruitment (4 Positions)

- October 19, 2017
- in JOBS
75
Comments Off on MANUFACTURING JOB | British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN) Latest Job Recruitment (4 Positions)

British American Tobacco (www.bat.com) is a market leading, global organisation with a long, established history and a bright and dynamic future. Thanks to our people we have continued to deliver growth and exceed expectations in an increasingly complex and challenging marketplace.

Our aim is to become the leading tobacco company in each of our markets by providing excellent products with confidence and responsibility expected of global consumer brands.

We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY

Facebook Comments

You may also like

MEDIA JOB | Graduate Male Accounts Officer at a Leading Media Company – DM Holdings Limited (DMH)

DM Holdings Limited (DMH) – Our client, a