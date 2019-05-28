May 12: Ambode Bows Out in Style

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Tuesday, handed over to the Governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

On his Twitter handle, Sanwo-Olu revealed that the outgoing governor has handed over the governance of the state to him.

Sanwo-Olu is officially scheduled to be sworn in as governor on Wednesday, May 29th.

Outgoing Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode (right) presenting his handover note to the incoming governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Tuesday

Sanwo-Olu made this known via his Twitter account.

He wrote, “Thank you H.E @AkinwunmiAmbode for your kind words today as you officially handed over your stewardship of our great state, Lagos. Life is a succession of moments and today we are at the right place and moment to build #ForAGreaterLagos. #SanwoOluInauguration”