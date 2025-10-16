Mathematics No Longer Compulsory For Arts Students In Nigerian Universities – FG

The Federal Government has officially revised admission requirements into tertiary institutions, declaring that Mathematics will no longer be a compulsory subject for students in the Arts and Humanities seeking admission into Nigerian universities and polytechnics.

The announcement was made by the Federal Ministry of Education (FME) on Tuesday, marking a major policy shift designed to remove barriers to tertiary education access while maintaining academic standards.

For decades, prospective students in Arts and Humanities disciplines were required to earn five credits—including Mathematics and English Language—in their Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) or the National Examinations Council (NECO) before being eligible for university admission.

Revised Entry Guidelines for Tertiary Institutions

According to a statement by the Ministry’s spokesperson, Folasade Boriowo, the updated National Guidelines for Entry Requirements into Nigerian Tertiary Institutions introduce a more flexible framework that recognizes the varying academic needs across disciplines.

The new policy applies to universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and Innovation Enterprise Academies nationwide. The breakdown of requirements is as follows:

Universities: A minimum of five credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language, obtained in no more than two sittings. Mathematics remains compulsory for Science, Technology, and Social Science-related courses but is no longer mandatory for Arts and Humanities programs.

Polytechnics (ND Level): A minimum of four credits in relevant subjects, including English Language for non-science courses and Mathematics for science-oriented programs.

Polytechnics (HND Level): A minimum of five credit passes in relevant subjects, including both English Language and Mathematics.

Colleges of Education (NCE Level): A minimum of four credits in relevant subjects, with English Language required for Arts and Social Science courses, while Mathematics is compulsory for Science, Vocational, and Technical programs.

Education Experts Welcome the Reform

Education stakeholders have commended the decision, describing it as a forward-looking reform that promotes inclusion and access. An Abuja-based education analyst, Ayodamola Oluwatoyin, said the change would ease the admission process for thousands of candidates who had previously been excluded despite excelling in their chosen disciplines.

“This is a long-overdue and well-considered reform. It will improve access to higher education and align admission standards more closely with global best practices,” Oluwatoyin said.

Government’s Commitment to Expanding Access

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, said the policy shift is part of a broader effort to expand educational opportunities and support the government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Alausa explained that the reform aims to increase the average annual admission intake from about 700,000 students to one million across tertiary institutions, creating space for an additional 250,000 to 300,000 students each academic year.

“Every year, over two million candidates sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), yet only about 700,000 secure admission,” the minister said. “This reform eliminates unnecessary barriers and ensures that qualified candidates are not excluded due to outdated requirements.”

He emphasized that while the policy introduces flexibility, it maintains high academic standards to ensure the quality of education across all tertiary levels.

Broader Implications for Education Access

The new framework is expected to ease pressure on the tertiary admission process, especially for Arts and Humanities candidates who had previously faced hurdles due to Mathematics requirements.

By expanding entry pathways, the government hopes to strengthen the nation’s human capital base, enhance inclusivity, and position tertiary institutions to absorb more qualified candidates.

“This reform puts fairness and opportunity at the heart of education policy,” Dr. Alausa stated. “It reflects our commitment to giving every Nigerian youth a fair chance to learn, grow, and contribute to national development.”