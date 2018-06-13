Mastercard Unveils Top Cities Where People Go to Play, Not Work

Where in the world would you like to travel for a holiday? Mastercard today released the Global Destination Cities Index: Play, looks at the international destinations with the highest concentration of visitors traveling for relaxation and leisure.

International travel continues to grow at an incredible rate, transforming local economies and enabling people to broaden their horizons—whether they travel for work or for play. Building on nearly a decade of insight into international travel trends, the Mastercard Global Destination Cities Index: Play shows that special cities around the world are building a brand of fun, relaxation and enjoyment for like-minded travelers.

Punta Cana leads the list of top ten cities where more than 90 percent of overnight visitor travel in 2017 was for purposes beyond business—such as vacation or family visits. The list includes several lesser-known destinations that cater to eco-tourists, history buffs, beach goers and adventure seekers.

With cultures uniquely their own but with a common focus on relaxation and fun, the top 10 cities include:

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (99.9%) Cusco, Peru (98%) Djerba, Tunisia (97.7%) Riviera Maya, Mexico (97.5%) Palma de Mallorca, Spain (97.2%) Cancun, Mexico (96.8%) Bali, Indonesia (96.7%) Panama City, Panama (96.3%) Orlando, United States (94.1%) Phuket, Thailand (93%)

