MARKETING AND MARKETING COMMUNICATION JOB | Graduate Content/Social Media Executive (Intern) at Erdters Marketing

By Lolade .O
- April 20, 2018
Erdters – We are a 360 degree solutions powerhouse for everything digital marketing and website development. We set our sight on solutions that work for you and your brand. We give your brand a unique voice and presence while offering your audience the best

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Content/Social Media Executive (Intern)

Location: Lagos

Key Responsibilities

  • Create and launch effective and novel social media campaigns to meet objectives
  • Develop client brand and manage social media presence through targeted content
  • Analyze, evaluate and adapt campaigns and strategies to reach desired outcomes
  • Monitor industry trends in order to stay relevant with social media approach

Qualifications & Key Skills

  • Bachelor’s degree preferably in Mass Communication, Marketing and or Social Sciences
  • 0-1 year experience
  • Ability to take ownership of projects
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office
  • Strong communication, analytical and creative skills
  • Excellent consulting, writing, editing and presentation skills
  • Strong understanding of user-generated content management, content marketing and reputation
  • management
  • Demonstrable social networking experience and social analytics tools knowledge
  • Knowledge of online marketing and good understanding of major marketing channels.
  • Good working knowledge of Microsoft office suites (PowerPoint, Excel, Access)

Application Closing Date
20th April, 2018.

Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: talents@erdters.com

