MARKETING AND MARKETING COMMUNICATION JOB | Graduate Content/Social Media Executive (Intern) at Erdters Marketing

Job Title: Content/Social Media Executive (Intern)
Location: Lagos
Key Responsibilities
- Create and launch effective and novel social media campaigns to meet objectives
- Develop client brand and manage social media presence through targeted content
- Analyze, evaluate and adapt campaigns and strategies to reach desired outcomes
- Monitor industry trends in order to stay relevant with social media approach
Qualifications & Key Skills
- Bachelor’s degree preferably in Mass Communication, Marketing and or Social Sciences
- 0-1 year experience
- Ability to take ownership of projects
- Proficient in Microsoft Office
- Strong communication, analytical and creative skills
- Excellent consulting, writing, editing and presentation skills
- Strong understanding of user-generated content management, content marketing and reputation
- management
- Demonstrable social networking experience and social analytics tools knowledge
- Knowledge of online marketing and good understanding of major marketing channels.
- Good working knowledge of Microsoft office suites (PowerPoint, Excel, Access)
Application Closing Date
20th April, 2018.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: talents@erdters.com