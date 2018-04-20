MARKETING AND MARKETING COMMUNICATION JOB | Graduate Content/Social Media Executive (Intern) at Erdters Marketing

Location

Create and launch effective and novel social media campaigns to meet objectives

Develop client brand and manage social media presence through targeted content

Analyze, evaluate and adapt campaigns and strategies to reach desired outcomes

Monitor industry trends in order to stay relevant with social media approach

Erdters – We are a 360 degree solutions powerhouse for everything digital marketing and website development. We set our sight on solutions that work for you and your brand. We give your brand a unique voice and presence while offering your audience the best

Location: Lagos

Qualifications & Key Skills

Bachelor’s degree preferably in Mass Communication, Marketing and or Social Sciences

0-1 year experience

Ability to take ownership of projects

Proficient in Microsoft Office

Strong communication, analytical and creative skills

Excellent consulting, writing, editing and presentation skills

Strong understanding of user-generated content management, content marketing and reputation

management

Demonstrable social networking experience and social analytics tools knowledge

Knowledge of online marketing and good understanding of major marketing channels.

Good working knowledge of Microsoft office suites (PowerPoint, Excel, Access)

Application Closing Date

20th April, 2018.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: talents@erdters.com