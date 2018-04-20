IT/TELECOMS JOB | 9mobile Recruitment for Graduate Officer, Legal Services (Property & Litigation)

IT/TELECOMS JOB | 9mobile Recruitment for Graduate Officer, Legal Services (Property & Litigation)

9mobile, is a Nigerian private limited liability company. EMTS acquired a Unified Access Service License from the Nigerian Communications Commission in 2007. The License enables EMTS provide Fixed Telephony (wired or wireless), Digital Mobile Services, International Gateway Services and National/Regional Long Distance Services in addition to spectrum assignments in the 900 and 1800 MHz bands.

We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Officer, Legal Services (Property & Litigation)

Location: Abuja

Job Summary

  • Assist in the preparation of assignments, leases,licences and related documents covering EMTS’s properties/sites

Principal Functions

  • Participatein conducting searches on land which EMTS proposes to lease or buy.
  • Assist inpreparing and conducting first-level vetting on all leases, licenses and relateddocuments covering EMTS’s property, particularly base station sites. Renewdocuments in advance of expiry dates as required.
  • Assist inpreparing and drafting property titles and site acquisition documentation asrequired.
  • Ensureappropriate filing and safe custody of all property related documents.
  • Collate andprepare appropriate daily, weekly and monthly activity and performance reportsfor the attention of the Head, Legal Operations & Litigation
  • Participatein conducting searches on commercial properties which EMTS proposes to lease orbuy.
  • Assist inpreparing and conducting first-level vetting on all leases, licenses andrelated documents covering EMTS’s commercial properties and renew documents inadvance of expiry dates as required.
  • Assist inpreparing and drafting commercial property title documentation as required.
  • Ensureappropriate filing and safe custody of all commercial property relateddocuments.
  • Collate andprepare appropriate daily, weekly and monthly activity and performance reportsfor the attention of the Manager, Legal Services(HQ)
  • Perform other duties as assigned by the Manager, LegalServices(HQ)

Educational Requirements

  • First degree in Law.
  • One year post NYSC work experience.

Experience, Skills & Competencies:

  • Telecoms Regulations
  • Legislationand Compliance
  • Legal Contract Drafting
  • Conflict Management and Dispute Resolution
  • Communication
  • Decision Making
  • Leadershipand People Management
  • Passion for Excellence
  • Integrity
  • Empowering people
  • Growing people
  • Team work
  • Customer Focus

Application Closing Date
Not Specified.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY

