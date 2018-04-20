IT/TELECOMS JOB | 9mobile Recruitment for Graduate Officer, Legal Services (Property & Litigation)

9mobile, is a Nigerian private limited liability company. EMTS acquired a Unified Access Service License from the Nigerian Communications Commission in 2007. The License enables EMTS provide Fixed Telephony (wired or wireless), Digital Mobile Services, International Gateway Services and National/Regional Long Distance Services in addition to spectrum assignments in the 900 and 1800 MHz bands.
We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:
Job Title: Officer, Legal Services (Property & Litigation)
Location: Abuja
Job Summary
- Assist in the preparation of assignments, leases,licences and related documents covering EMTS’s properties/sites
Principal Functions
- Participatein conducting searches on land which EMTS proposes to lease or buy.
- Assist inpreparing and conducting first-level vetting on all leases, licenses and relateddocuments covering EMTS’s property, particularly base station sites. Renewdocuments in advance of expiry dates as required.
- Assist inpreparing and drafting property titles and site acquisition documentation asrequired.
- Ensureappropriate filing and safe custody of all property related documents.
- Collate andprepare appropriate daily, weekly and monthly activity and performance reportsfor the attention of the Head, Legal Operations & Litigation
- Participatein conducting searches on commercial properties which EMTS proposes to lease orbuy.
- Assist inpreparing and conducting first-level vetting on all leases, licenses andrelated documents covering EMTS’s commercial properties and renew documents inadvance of expiry dates as required.
- Assist inpreparing and drafting commercial property title documentation as required.
- Ensureappropriate filing and safe custody of all commercial property relateddocuments.
- Collate andprepare appropriate daily, weekly and monthly activity and performance reportsfor the attention of the Manager, Legal Services(HQ)
- Perform other duties as assigned by the Manager, LegalServices(HQ)
Educational Requirements
- First degree in Law.
- One year post NYSC work experience.
Experience, Skills & Competencies:
- Telecoms Regulations
- Legislationand Compliance
- Legal Contract Drafting
- Conflict Management and Dispute Resolution
- Communication
- Decision Making
- Leadershipand People Management
- Passion for Excellence
- Integrity
- Empowering people
- Growing people
- Team work
- Customer Focus
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY