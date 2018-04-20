IT/TELECOMS JOB | 9mobile Recruitment for Graduate Officer, Legal Services (Property & Litigation)

9mobile, is a Nigerian private limited liability company. EMTS acquired a Unified Access Service License from the Nigerian Communications Commission in 2007. The License enables EMTS provide Fixed Telephony (wired or wireless), Digital Mobile Services, International Gateway Services and National/Regional Long Distance Services in addition to spectrum assignments in the 900 and 1800 MHz bands.

Job Title: Officer, Legal Services (Property & Litigation)

Location: Abuja

Job Summary

Assist in the preparation of assignments, leases,licences and related documents covering EMTS’s properties/sites

Principal Functions

Participatein conducting searches on land which EMTS proposes to lease or buy.

Assist inpreparing and conducting first-level vetting on all leases, licenses and relateddocuments covering EMTS’s property, particularly base station sites. Renewdocuments in advance of expiry dates as required.

Assist inpreparing and drafting property titles and site acquisition documentation asrequired.

Ensureappropriate filing and safe custody of all property related documents.

Collate andprepare appropriate daily, weekly and monthly activity and performance reportsfor the attention of the Head, Legal Operations & Litigation

Participatein conducting searches on commercial properties which EMTS proposes to lease orbuy.

Assist inpreparing and conducting first-level vetting on all leases, licenses andrelated documents covering EMTS’s commercial properties and renew documents inadvance of expiry dates as required.

Assist inpreparing and drafting commercial property title documentation as required.

Ensureappropriate filing and safe custody of all commercial property relateddocuments.

Collate andprepare appropriate daily, weekly and monthly activity and performance reportsfor the attention of the Manager, Legal Services(HQ)

Perform other duties as assigned by the Manager, LegalServices(HQ)

Educational Requirements

First degree in Law.

One year post NYSC work experience.

Experience, Skills & Competencies:

Telecoms Regulations

Legislationand Compliance

Legal Contract Drafting

Conflict Management and Dispute Resolution

Communication

Decision Making

Leadershipand People Management

Passion for Excellence

Integrity

Empowering people

Growing people

Team work

Customer Focus

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

