TCN Restores Full Power Supply To Apo Transmission Substation After Tower Relocation

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) restores full bulk power to its 132/33kV Apo Transmission Substation as of Thursday, January 23, 2025. This follows the successful relocation of eight 132kV and 33kV towers along the Kukwaba/Apo 132kV line, which is required by the Federal Capital Development Agency’s (FCDA) ongoing road dualization project along the Apo axis.

Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager of Public Affairs, confirms the completion of the work, which began on Monday, January 6, 2025. The two-week relocation process includes dismantling and reconstructing the towers and restringing power cables to ensure continuous power supply through the Southern Expressway route.

With full power now restored, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (Abuja DisCo) can resume normal electricity supply to affected areas, ending the load rationing that was previously in place due to the disruptions.

TCN expresses gratitude to consumers for their patience and understanding during the temporary power restrictions.

The relocation work leads to a planned 15-day power outage from January 6 to 20, 2025, impacting several areas of Abuja. The outage sparks concerns among residents and businesses, especially those reliant on stable electricity, about the economic impact of the power cuts. The outage also causes electricity rationing for Abuja DisCo customers in areas such as Kubwa, Karu, Maraba, Nyanya, Masaka, and others.