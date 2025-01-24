Telecom Subscribers’ Group Rejects NLC’s Planned Protest Against Tariff Hike

The National Association of Telecommunication Subscribers (NATCOMS) distances itself from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)’s planned industrial action against the recently approved telecom tariff hike.

NATCOMS President, Deolu Ogunbanjo, states that the proposed protest is unnecessary and warns that it could discourage investors.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the telecom industry regulator, approves a 50% tariff adjustment in response to rising operational costs. This decision follows requests from telecom operators seeking an increase to manage escalating expenses.

While the NCC justifies the adjustment as necessary for industry sustainability, both NATCOMS and the NLC criticize the move, describing it as excessive and burdensome for Nigerian consumers.

NLC’s Opposition to the Tariff Hike

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, condemns the 50% hike and calls on the NCC and the National Assembly to halt its implementation. He urges for dialogue to establish a more reasonable and balanced increase.

Ajaero calls on Nigerian workers and the public to reject the hike, suggesting a nationwide boycott of telecommunication services as a possible response.

He emphasizes that the NLC remains committed to defending the interests of Nigerian workers and citizens, urging the government to prioritize consumer welfare over corporate profits.

NATCOMS Favors Legal Action Over Protests

NATCOMS, however, advocates negotiation and legal measures rather than industrial action.

Ogunbanjo clarifies that NATCOMS does not support the NLC’s protest and insists that ongoing negotiations should continue.

He reveals that NATCOMS is engaging with the NCC to resolve the issue and is prepared to take legal action if consultations fail.

NATCOMS announces plans to challenge the NCC’s approval of the tariff hike in court, arguing that the decision lacks sufficient consultation with key stakeholders, including subscribers.

NCC’s Justification for the Tariff Adjustment

The NCC defends its decision, explaining that the 50% adjustment is a compromise, as telecom operators initially request a 100% increase.

The commission states that the move aligns with its authority under Section 108 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003, which empowers it to regulate tariff rates.

It highlights that the decision follows extensive consultations with industry stakeholders and aims to balance consumer protection with industry sustainability.

The NCC asserts that the adjustment enables operators to continue investing in infrastructure and innovation, leading to improved network quality, enhanced customer service, and expanded coverage nationwide.

As discussions continue, NATCOMS insists on pursuing a legal resolution while the NLC maintains its stance against the hike, setting the stage for further developments in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector.