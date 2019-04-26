Mark Zuckerberg’s Net Worth Rises by $4.6 billion

After declining about $20 billion in 2018, Mark Zuckerberg fortune is bouncing back.

Facebook Inc. shares jumped in New York trading increasing his net worth by about $4.6 billion after the social-networking firm reported first-quarter earnings Wednesday night that won near-unanimous praise from Wall Street analysts.

That brings his year-to-date advance to $24 billion, the most of anyone on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Zuckerberg’s gain tops that of Bernard Arnault, who has seen his fortune increase $23 billion in 2019. Jeff Bezos would have topped both except for the finalization of his divorce, which cut his net worth by $36 billion this month and wiped out his 2019 gains.

Facebook shares were up 7.2 percent to $195.78 at 9:55 a.m. and have climbed 49 percent this year.

Source: VON