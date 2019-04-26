Benue State Government Approves Payment of N30,000 New Minimum Wage

The Government of Benue State in North Central Nigeria, Samuel Ortom has approved the payment of the new 30,000 Naira Minimum Wage to workers in the state.

Governor Ortom announced the approval at a ceremony to mark the delegates’ conference of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Benue State.

“Benue and indeed Nigerian workers deserve more than N30,000 minimum wage if funds are available to pay.”

Governor Ortom says government would soon commence consultations with the organized labour in the state to work out modalities for early implementation of the new wage bill.

The governor urged Civil Servants to expose all financial leakages for blockage in order to use such resources in improving the welfare of workers.

He appealed to the Federal Government to review upward the monthly revenue allocation to states so that governors can commence immediate payment of the new Minimum Wage.

Governor Ortom charged those that would be elected at the delegate’s conference to be servant leaders and to work assiduously in providing selfless service to the organised labour in the state.

He acknowledged the support and contribution of Labour to his re-election and pledged his commitment to the welfare of workers and pensioners in the state.

In his remarks, the National President, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC Comrade Ayuba Waba urged the Federal Government to jettison the advice of the International Monetary Fund, IMF which seeks the removal of oil subsidy.

Waba says the IMF advice was ill motivated as it has the tendency to spark increase in pump prices of petrol.

The Labour leader called on employers of labour to commence immediate payment of the new wage bill.

The NLC President urged the Federal Government to adopt alternative progressive measures of funding the 2019 budget.

Source: VON