Nigeria’s maritime sector stakeholders have revealed that the country is losing a staggering $4 billion yearly as a result due of the absence of a Disbursement Account (DA) for shipping agents.

The stakeholders posited that if the government operated a dedicated account, that would save operators in the sector from sourcing forex from outside the shores of the country.

The groups said the account would cater for the operational costs of their multinational principals overseas.

The stakeholders, who spoke included one of the founders of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, president of Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agent (ANLCA), Iju Tony Nwabunike, a member of the Nigerian Economic Group, Dr. Ikenna Nwosu, president of Nigerian Ship Chandlers Association, Dr, Martins Enebeli, and a former president of NAGAFF, Dr. Eugene Nweke.

They made the observation at a meeting called at the instance of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC).

During the meeting, stakeholders were dismayed that disbursement account was yet to be introduced in the country considering when the idea came up.

They maintained that it was wrong that the shipping agents were sourcing foreign exchange locally to settle NPA, NIMASA and other dues when they ought to have been sent such money from their foreign principals overseas.

The participants said the CBN and NSC should expedite action to ensure that the policy takes effect in Nigeria.

The president of Nigerian Ship Chandlers Association, Dr, Martins Enebeli, said Nigeria lost $4 billion annually for not introducing the Disbursement Account for all shipping agents.

He said such amount can bring about a lot of multiplier effects in the industry and the national economy.