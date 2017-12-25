MANUFACTURING JOB | Graduate Local Area Representatives at SABmiller Plc

SABMiller is in drinks business, bringing refreshment and sociability to millions of people all over the world who enjoy our drinks. We do business in a way that improves livelihoods and helps build communities. We are passionate about brewing and have a long tradition of craftsmanship, making superb beer from high quality natural ingredients.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Local Area Representative
Reference Number: LAR01
Location: Lagos
Work Level: Senior
Type: Permanent
Duties and Responsibilities
- Identify Sales Opportunities
- Initiate calls and ensure brand visibility, availability, pricing and monitor competitor’s activities.
- Develop Outlet plans
- Develop and leverage on customer relationships
- Implement promotions
- Plan for sales effectiveness
- Assess territories and plan for execution
- Execute in trade
- Review Sales Performance and
- Participate in teams
Requirements
Qualifications, Experience and skills required:
- Minimum of B.Sc or HND in Commercial / Social Sciences.
- Minimum of (1) One year experience in a similar role preferably FMCG environment
- Proficiency in the use of Microsoft office applications.
- Must be resident in Lagos and must possess valid Driver’s license
Key Competencies and Attributes:
- Sound theoretical and practical knowledge of sales
- Good communication skills
- Good interpersonal skills
- Attention to details
- Ability to work effectively in a team environment
- Must be able to work under pressure
- Very conversant with Lagos routes
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY