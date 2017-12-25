MANUFACTURING JOB | Graduate Local Area Representatives at SABmiller Plc

MANUFACTURING JOB | Graduate Local Area Representatives at SABmiller Plc

- December 25, 2017
SABMiller is in drinks business, bringing refreshment and sociability to millions of people all over the world who enjoy our drinks. We do business in a way that improves livelihoods and helps build communities. We are passionate about brewing and have a long tradition of craftsmanship, making superb beer from high quality natural ingredients.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Local Area Representative

Reference Number: LAR01
Location: Lagos
Work Level: Senior
Type: Permanent

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Identify Sales Opportunities
  • Initiate calls and ensure brand visibility, availability, pricing and monitor competitor’s activities.
  • Develop Outlet plans
  • Develop and leverage on customer relationships
  • Implement promotions
  • Plan for sales effectiveness
  • Assess territories and plan for execution
  • Execute in trade
  • Review Sales Performance and
  • Participate in teams

Requirements
Qualifications, Experience and skills required:

  • Minimum of B.Sc or HND in Commercial / Social Sciences.
  • Minimum of (1) One year experience in a similar role preferably FMCG environment
  • Proficiency in the use of Microsoft office applications.
  • Must be resident in Lagos and must possess valid Driver’s license

Key Competencies and Attributes:

  • Sound theoretical and practical knowledge of sales
  • Good communication skills
  • Good interpersonal skills
  • Attention to details
  • Ability to work effectively in a team environment
  • Must be able to work under pressure
  • Very conversant with Lagos routes

Application Closing Date
Not Specified.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY

