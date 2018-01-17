MANUFACTURING JOB | Finance Business Partner at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), one of the world’s leading research based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies, is committed to improving the quality of human life by enabling people to do more, feel better and live longer. GSK employs over 97,000 employees in over 100 countries worldwide.

Job Title: Finance Business Partner

Requisition ID: WD150261

Location: Lagos

Job Type: Full time

Functional area: Finance

Relocation: Not Indicated



Job Description/Responsibilities

Monitors Pharma trading results on a monthly basis in comparison with budgeted profits. Circulates the monthly analysis to aid decision making by Commercial Teams.

Helps management put together realistic 3 year financial plans which guide the business achieve its goals.

Ensures the integrity of financial data provided to users including corporate finance with an aim of safeguarding business assets and assisting management make informed decisions.

Monitors that departmental overheads are kept within budgets with an aim of ensuring that the business achieves its targeted profits.

Monitors gross profits of key products and investigate key variances from plan and suggest remedial actions with an aim of ensuring that the business delivers the budgeted profits.

Analysis of promotional activities e.g. products bonusing to ensure that these activities don’t result in losses.

Verifies the Tender prices to ensure that the prices quoted are not too low to result in business making losses.

Performs Price/Volume analysis to ensure that price increases or decreases don’t have a negative impact to sales.

Updates the sales force and the departmental heads on a monthly basis on their performance in terms of sales and expenses to ensure that they are on budget and make remedial actions in time in case they are off the budget.

Makes a presentation to the top management on the year-to-date trading results with a commentary on key variances on a monthly basis with an aim of ensuring that the top management is always well informed of the business trend in order to make any remedial actions in time.

Support Commercial Team in preparing month on month forecasts in ModCF, this also feeds into the RFC submission.

Implement roll out plans set out by Global Finance for new systems or change in systems.

Ensure timely, and accurate submission of period data into Unison/Bison for Nigeria Market.

Job Category – Finance Partnering Pure/Embedded:

Performing finance partnering activities at a management level to support strategy and decision making with critical business insights, supporting one or more Commercial Business Unit Directors & their teams.

Job Family – Finance Partnering:

Provides financial information and insight for forecasting, planning and controlling costs to the business.

Focus is on financial accounting/analysis to support achievement of internal business goals.

May be responsible for budgetary control system and business performance analysis.

Job Family Group – Finance:

Develops, implements and maintains the financial plans and policies of the organisation.

Establishes fiscal controls, prepares financial reports, maintains relations with investment and banking communities, advises management on financial affairs and assists in long-range planning.

Responsibilities may include accounting, financial analysis, audit, tax, credit and collections.

Requirements

Basic qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance/Accounting

Advance Financial and/or Management Accounting qualification

Certified Public Accountant

Strong Financial analysis skills

Preferred qualifications:

Excellent communication skills

Ability to work independently and also within a team

Strong ability and experience to use Microsoft Excel & PowerPoint in day-to-day activities

Application Closing Date

