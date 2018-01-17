MANUFACTURING JOB | Guinness Nigeria Plc Recruitment for Retail Activation Representative – Reserve

Guinness Nigeria Plc is a major market for Diageo: Guinness Nigeria operates in the unique and fast growing alcohol industry of over 15mhl beer potential. It is the only company that does Total Beverage Alcohol (TBA) in Nigeria. It’s an on trade dominated market but with a fast growing off trade channel.

Job Title: Retail Activation Representative – Reserve



Location: Ikeja, Lagos

Function: Sales

Reports To: Regional Reserve Manager



Business Context

Nigeria is a major market for Diageo and has historically been involved in the sale and manufacture of beer, Lager, RTDs and Malt drinks within this market.

The Nigerian drinks market is relatively unsophisticated, but highly dynamic. In that regard, Nigeria represents the greatest spirits growth opportunity available on the continent. Diageo Brands Nigeria (DBN) has been established to expanding Diageo’s operations and portfolio of brands by venturing into the marketing and sales of Diageo’s already existing rich Spirit brands.

The Diageo portfolio in Nigeria encompasses some of the finest liquids in existence. With a vast and raging portfolio covering vodka, gin, Tequila, Scotch & other whiskies, the breadth and diversity of this portfolio gives Diageo a true point of difference.

Presenting these brands to the target customers and consumer in a unique and sophisticated manner is motivating, and as such special event delivery that pulls feet to the outlet and inspires consumers with product knowledge is a key deliverable in this role.

Purpose of the Role

Brilliant Execution of Reserve Trade strategy directly to Consumers

Great performance in coverage area

Leadership of Reserve brands on the ground

Market Complexity:

The business has a challenging growth & innovation agenda.

The trading environment is dynamic with customer and consumer trends changing all the time.

Increased competitor entrants.

Leadership Responsibilities

Finger on the Pulse: Ability to identify emerging trends on area and communicate that knowledge to key contacts within team.Grow Yourself: Demonstrate self-awareness and commit to growing your own capabilities. Actively seeks feedback and acts upon it.

Living the Values: The face of the brand in the eyes of the customer, consumer and media. Proud to represent the brand and Diageo.

Capture Space: Ruthless in ensuring that all QDVPPP objectives are met with customer base.

Managing For Value: Baseline – aware of financial principles and applies them within own role.

On Premise Leadership: Baseline – able to build professional, credible relationships with consumers.

Top Accountabilities

Develop customer plans and negotiate with key customers, secure corporate partnerships (circa 30 customers per region) including banks, oil companies, etc. in region.

Works with Reserve Regional Manager and training department and HR to build personal sales capability.

Responsible for ensuring the retail redistribution standards are adhered to by distributors and VSMs

Qualifications and Experience

Graduate with a minimum of 2 years commercial expertise gained across Sales/Consumer Marketing.

Problem Solving skills

Good communication skills – written and verbal

Experienced driver with valid license

Target driven & Result oriented

Creative/ innovative

Commercial experience and understanding, preferably within FMCG environment.

Understanding of the total alcoholic drinks market

On Trade experience (either retail or supplier) advantageous

