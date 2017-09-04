MANUFACTURING JOB | Dufil Prima Foods Plc Recruitment for Sigma Coordinators (6 Positions)

Dufil Prima Foods Plc is one the fast growing FMCG companies in Nigeria with eight processing locations across the nation.
We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:
Job Title: Sigma Coordinator
Location: Lagos
Slot: 6
Job Description
- We are in need of 6 – Sigma Coordinators to champion our campaigns on Process and System continual improvement / Implementations.
- Successful candidates will be trained by us on Lean 6-Sigma green and yellow belts certifications.
Minimum Qualifications
- B.Sc/B.Tech/B.Eng First Class or HND Distinction in either Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical, Chemical Engineering and Statistics.
- Instrumentations, Physics Electronics, Industrial Engineering graduates are also eligible.
- Not more than 30 years old as at December 31st 2016.
- Must have completed NYSC (A scanned copy of NYSC discharge certificate must be uploaded)
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY