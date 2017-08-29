MANUFACTURING JOB | Customer Relationship Officer at Ayoola Foods Limited

Ayoola Foods Limited is a fast growing food processing, Packaging, Marketing and Consulting company in Ipaja, Lagos state, looking for resourceful, vibrant, purpose driven professionals with high integrity and relevant experience to fill the position of:

We are recruiting to fill the position below:



Job Title: Customer Relationship Officer

Location: Lagos

Job Description

Educate customers on the company’s products, features and competitive advantage.

Maintain customer records by opening, recording and updating account information.

She will interact with customers to provide and process information in response to orders, inquiries, concerns and requests about products and services.

Attract potential customers by answering product and service questions; suggesting information about other products and services.

Handle all enquiries and requests of customers to ensure resolution and record details of contact

Resolve product problems by clarifying the customers complaint;

Recommend potential products to management by collecting customer information and analyzing customer needs.

Contribute to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

Qualification and Experience

A graduate in Mass communication, Linguistics or relevant discipline

Must be Female

Minimum of (3) years relevant work experience as CRO in a reputable company.

She must be very Proficient in the use of Basic MS Office support tools and application.

Application Closing Date

30th September, 2017.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV’s and applications to:[email protected] with subject “Customer Relationship Officer”.