POWER & ENERGY JOB | Entry-level Distribution Substation Operator at Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc – 4 Positions

Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc – Headquartered in Ibadan is responsible for electricity distribution within the south western zone (Oyo, Ogun, Osun and kwara as well as some parts of Kogi, Ekiti and Niger states).

We are an organization with a focus on delivering excellent service to the customers and providing customer satisfaction through reliable power distributions.

We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Distribution Substation Operator

Locations: Oyo, Ogun, Osun & Kwara

Specialization: Electrical Power Technicians

Job Description

Regulates flow of electricity through substation of electric power system and over distribution lines to consumers:

Responsibilities

Inspecting, operating and maintaining substations and distribution apparatus consistent with safety regulation.

Observe switchboard instruments to detect indications of line disturbances, such as grounded, shorted, or open circuit.

Maintains daily operating log on all operations, both routine and emergency, and reports on line outages and weather conditions. Records hourly readings of indicating and integrating meters, and changes, marks and checks charts of recording instruments.

Switches and maintains substation equipment for proper operation.

Prepares the equipment for operation and starts, stops and controls the units, adjusting the load and voltage and accessory regulating equipment as required.

Qualifications and Requirements

Highest Educational Qualification:

OND – Electrical Engineering

Years of Experience:

0-3 yrs Work Experience.

Application Closing Date

4th September, 2017.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY