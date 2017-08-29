POWER & ENERGY JOB | Graduate Recruitment Consultant (Trainee) at WTS Energy

WTS Energy provides recruitment and manpower services for the global oil and gas and energy industries. We supply engineers and consultants to our clients’ projects and operations, and perform employment outsourcing services such as workforce management in oil and gas regions around the world. WTS Energy operates globally with offices in 14 countries and is operational in over 50 countries.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Recruitment Consultant (Trainee)

Job No: WTSOA24846

Location: Nigeria

Type of Employment: Permanent

Objectives

To improve annually the “starters over requirements” ratio, by managing Company’s recruitment efforts in support of Company’s Business Managers (BM)/Business Development Managers (BDM)/ Account Managers (AM), with the combined goal of enhancing the company’s overall (long term and short term) performance (robust profitability together with growth).

To identify and attract candidate CV’s for typical Company’s field staff positions and to build up and update the WTS CV database.

To analyze Customer requirements, identify suitably qualified candidates(via cold calling, database searches,online advertisement, referrals, networking) for the BD/BDM’s consideration and to jointly agree on the candidate to be proposed to the customer.

To secure high quality deliver standards in line with the targets set per annum by the Business Managers.

To interview and shortlist candidates by telephone and/or face to face.

To co-ordinate interviews between clients and candidates.

To provide continual support to both the client and candidate throughout the recruitment process.

To identify, develop, implement and maintain simple and effective user friendly recruitment tools and systems.

To maintain up to date vacancy and candidate(incl.contact history) records at all times, all vacancies to be posted in WTS Energy website immediately.

To maintain a good relationship with candidates “placed”(direct hires) and the ones who are working/ worked for the company on manpower basis. Stay in contact by calling these candidates at least 3 times per year.

Management of advertisement (advertising on job portals, find new advertisement channels, work on visibility, increase contact network, etc) for maximizing Company’s potential of “finding the right person”.

Build , maintain and share with colleagues “Most Place able Candidate List’of prospective candidates within the oil & gas setor

Reference checking (min 2) of every candidate submitted.

Generate leads through clients, candidates, superiors, subordinates, media, other sources.

Follow-up with candidates that are not necessarily interested now but might evolve as a candidate or source.

Requirements

First Degree or Higher National Diploma in any numerate discipline

Candidates must not be more than 30 years of age.

Experience in Oil & Gas will be an added advantage.

Strong analytical and computer skills;

Strong communication and negotiating skills;

Self driven, dedicated, resourceful, flexible and pro-active;

Fluent in English language.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY