MANEG CHAIRMAN ODIRI EREWA-MEGGISON CALLS FOR STRENGTHENED NON-OIL EXPORT INCENTIVES AT 7TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group (MANEG), Odiri Erewa-Meggison, FCIS, has called for reinforced non-oil export incentives to support Nigeria’s manufacturing sector amidst ongoing economic challenges.

Speaking at the Group’s 7th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 9th October 2024, at the MAN House, Ikeja, Lagos. She emphasized the critical role of non-oil exports in driving a favorable trade balance for the Nigerian economy.

Addressing the theme of the AGM, “Targeting a Favorable Balance of Trade: The Role of Non-Oil Export Incentives for Manufacturers”, Erewa-Meggison stressed that the discussions were timely, given the adverse conditions facing manufacturers, including recent policy reforms, insecurity, foreign exchange scarcity, and escalating energy costs. Despite these challenges, she highlighted a 17.37% increase in the export value of manufactured goods in Q4 2023, showcasing the resilience of Nigerian manufacturers.

“We have endured one of the toughest periods in the history of Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, with mounting pressures from policy reforms, security concerns, and macroeconomic difficulties. Nonetheless, our members have shown remarkable dedication and professionalism,” Odiri remarked.

Since her appointment as MANEG Chairman in October 2023, Erewa-Meggison has led several initiatives aimed at increasing MANEG’s visibility and influence within the non-oil export space. Notably, she launched MANEG’s official website, enhancing communication, providing resources, and facilitating engagement with stakeholders at both local and international levels. This effort is part of a broader strategy to position MANEG as a key player in Nigeria’s non-oil export sector.

Under her leadership, MANEG has actively engaged with the Nigerian government, advocating for policies to support the growth of non-oil exports. These efforts have raised awareness of MANEG’s vital role in the economy, supported by the Group’s strategic media repositioning campaign, which has expanded its influence both domestically and internationally.

Erewa-Meggison also acknowledged the recent renovation of the MANEG Secretariat, sponsored by British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN), and underscored the importance of staff welfare, announcing a salary upgrade for staff in recognition of their contributions to the Group’s operations.

During the AGM, Erewa-Meggison reiterated the need for government incentives to help manufacturers navigate high production costs and global competition. She noted the ongoing issue of unpaid export expansion grants to 39 exporters, some of which date back to 2009, and called for the total overhaul of the export grant process including a dedicated budgetary allocation which would send a clear signal to exporters that they remain top of mind for the government and help support exporters remain competitive on a global scale from a pricing perspective. . This, she emphasized, would enhance Nigeria’s global trade presence and generate local employment opportunities.

She commended the efforts of the Minister of Trade in opening international markets for Nigerian goods and stressed the importance of agencies such as the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and Customs in helping manufacturers meet global standards. While acknowledging the challenges of logistics and port congestion, she expressed optimism about ongoing reforms aimed at easing business operations and boosting Nigeria’s export potential.

Concluding her remarks, Erewa-Meggison reaffirmed her commitment to advancing MANEG’s advocacy for non-oil export incentives and encouraged members to remain resilient in their entrepreneurial pursuits despite the economic headwinds. She urged members to continue supporting the Group’s initiatives to drive growth in the sector.

The AGM also featured elections for new executive members, which Erewa-Meggison described as pivotal for shaping the future of MANEG. The event was further enriched by a keynote address from Professor Joseph Olusegun Ajibola, a distinguished economist and former banking executive, who offered valuable insights into how manufacturers can navigate Nigeria’s current economic landscape.

Looking ahead, under Erewa-Meggison’s leadership, MANEG is poised to continue driving innovation, resilience, and advocacy within Nigeria’s non-oil export sector.