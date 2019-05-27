Manchester United Eyes Move of Bayern Munich’s Talisman

Manchester United are ‘dreaming’ of signing Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski this summer, according to a report.

The Polish striker recently became the Bundesliga’s all-time top-scoring foreign player. He’s scored over 200 league goals in the last nine years, and won his seventh league title this season with Bayern.

Lewandowski wouldn’t come cheap and is reportedly valued at £70m. Now into his 30s, he’s reportedly been pursuing a new challenge for some time and has often been linked with Real Madrid in recent years, but now it looks like the LaLiga giants have their sights set elsewhere.

It’s been said that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would be interested in working with Lewandowski once again and is monitoring the situation, while Chelsea have also been linked with the former Dortmund ace as a replacement for Gonzalo Higuain.

Now, a report from Italian outlet TMW suggests that Manchester United are one of the clubs firmly in the race to land Lewandowski, should he choose to leave this summer.

They claim that the Red Devils ‘could swap Romelu Lukaku with Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic’, meaning they would need to go out and get a centre-forward.

Real Madrid and PSG are also credited with interest in Lewandowski, who TMW describe as ‘in a bit of a pickle right now’ with regards to his future.

He has scored 191 goals in all competitions for Bayern Munich, in just 242 appearances.

Source