Manchester City Thrash Wolves 4-0: Haaland Scores Twice, Reijnders Shines On Dream Debut

The new Premier League season began under the floodlights of Molineux with an evening that was as emotional as it was emphatic. Wolves paid tribute to their late former forward Diogo Jota before kick-off—a moment that quieted the ground and reminded fans of football’s power to connect generations. Yet, once the whistle blew, Manchester City shifted the tone entirely, dismantling Wolves 4-0 with a display that felt both clinical and ominous.

For Pep Guardiola’s men, this wasn’t just an opening-day victory. It was a statement: the champions aren’t slowing down. With Erling Haaland back to his ruthless self, Tijjani Reijnders making a dream debut, and a couple of fresh faces showing glimpses of promise, City’s campaign couldn’t have started on a brighter note.

The Opening

The match didn’t begin with City swarming Wolves the way many expected. In fact, the first 20 minutes carried a slight unease. Bernardo Silva floated in a teasing ball to Haaland, who stretched but couldn’t quite keep his header on target. Wolves, on the other hand, were prowling in the shadows, waiting for a turnover. Jørgen Strand Larsen forced John Stones into a sharp block, and Marshall Munetsi even thought he’d scored—only for VAR to quickly flag the offside.

But here’s the thing: when City need a goal to steady nerves, Haaland usually delivers. And that’s exactly what happened. A driving run from Reijnders sliced open Wolves’ midfield before he found Rico Lewis, who slipped in a smart ball for Haaland to tap home. The Norwegian didn’t even celebrate wildly—just a business-like acknowledgment, as if to say: “We’re back.”

Reijnders Announces Himself in Style

Barely had Wolves adjusted to being behind when City doubled their lead, and the architect was again their Dutch debutant. Oscar Bobb pounced on a loose Wolves pass, raced forward, and laid it off to Reijnders. With almost no backlift, the midfielder curled in a weak-footed finish that was anything but weak.

The away end erupted. A new signing scoring on his Premier League debut is always special, but this one carried an extra layer of promise. City fans have been spoiled in midfield over the years—from David Silva to Kevin De Bruyne—but there was something about Reijnders’ composure, movement, and confidence that felt like a glimpse into the club’s next chapter.

Wolves Threaten Again

To their credit, Wolves didn’t roll over. Early in the second half, Strand Larsen went close again, sliding just wide after Ki-Jana Hoever’s clever ball into the box. Molineux stirred, sensing a route back into the contest. But this is Manchester City. And against City, missed chances often carry a brutal price.

Moments later, Reijnders was at it again—linking beautifully with Bobb before cutting the ball back for Haaland, who rifled in his second. It was a pure City goal: patient, sharp, and devastating. The scoreboard read 0-3, and the Wolves faithful knew the evening had slipped beyond repair.

Cherki Joins the Party

James Trafford, City’s new No.1, had a quiet debut. His biggest test came from a low Strand Larsen drive, which he palmed away with minimal fuss. That was as close as Wolves got to spoiling City’s rhythm.

Then, just to rub salt in, City’s substitutes decided to add their names to the script. Nico O’Reilly teed up Rayan Cherki, who stepped into space outside the box and lashed in a precise, low drive. Another debut goal. Another young player stepping onto the big stage without blinking.

By the final whistle, the scoreboard read 0-4, but in truth, it could have been more. Wolves looked stretched, City looked relentless, and neutrals looked on thinking: is this the start of another title defense that feels inevitable?

Player Ratings: How the Stars Fared

James Trafford – 7.5

Handled what came his way calmly. A comfortable debut.

Rico Lewis – 8

Everywhere. Assisted Haaland’s opener and knitted City’s play together like a seasoned veteran.

John Stones – 7.5

Solid and composed. Just getting 82 minutes in the tank is a win for City.

Rúben Dias – 7

Shaky opening, but grew into the game with crucial blocks.

Rayan Aït-Nouri – 7

Faced his old side with a mixed start but steadied himself. Looked sharp in possession.

Nico González – 8

The so-called “mini Rodri” showed he can be more than a stopgap. Strong in duels, disciplined off the ball.

Tijjani Reijnders – 9 (Man of the Match)

Influenced three goals, scored one himself, and carried the swagger of a player who’s been here for years.

Bernardo Silva – 7.5

Worked tirelessly, played facilitator to perfection.

Oscar Bobb – 7.5

Energetic in the first half, clever assist for Reijnders.

Erling Haaland – 8.5

Two goals, same old Haaland. The machine never stops.

Jeremy Doku – 6.5

Struggled against Hoever, too hesitant at times.

Substitutes:

Matheus Nunes – 6 (shaky against his old team)

Nico O’Reilly – 6.5 (tidy on the ball, involved in fourth goal)

Omar Marmoush – 6 (lacked sharpness)

Rayan Cherki – 7 (brilliant goal, instant impact)

Abdukodir Khusanov – N/A

Guardiola’s Takeaway: A Perfect Start

If you listened closely to Guardiola post-match, you’d have noticed something. He wasn’t celebrating the 4-0 margin as much as others. Pep rarely does. Instead, he talked about “control,” “positioning,” and “still more to work on.” It’s classic Guardiola—always a perfectionist, never fully satisfied.

But deep down, he’ll know this was a near-ideal start. His new signings looked the part, his star striker looked sharp, and his squad depth already looks frightening.

What This Means for the Season Ahead

So, what can we take from this? City look ruthless, but we already knew that. Haaland’s sharpness is intact, which is bad news for defenders across England. Reijnders could be the signing of the season if this performance is anything to go by. And their younger players—Cherki, Bobb, O’Reilly—are showing that City’s pipeline of talent is as strong as ever.

For Wolves, this was always going to be a tough opener. They played with fight, but against City, fight isn’t always enough. Gary O’Neil will need to tighten his midfield and sharpen his attack if Wolves are to avoid getting dragged into trouble this season.

But let’s not overanalyze the numbers. Football is also about moments. The tribute to Diogo Jota. The roar of the away end for Reijnders’ goal. Haaland’s ruthless finishing. Cherki’s debut strike. These are the moments fans carry home, the ones they talk about over pints and in WhatsApp groups.

And as the new Premier League season kicks off, one thing already feels certain: Manchester City aren’t easing up. They’re revving the engine, and the road ahead looks daunting for anyone trying to keep up.