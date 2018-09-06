MAN Reiterates Support for Nigeria Manufacturing Equipment Expo

The President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) Dr. Frank Udemba has reiterated the association’s commitment to support the manufacturing industry and the Nigeria Manufacturing and Equipment Expo, an initiative of Clarion Events West Africa aimed at encouraging investment and promoting sustainable development within the manufacturing industry.

The Expo featuring mPAD and collocated with the Nigeria Raw Material Expo is a 3-day annual event and an international end of line packaging and processing exhibition for the agro-food, beverage, textiles, and pharmaceuticals, industrial and non-food manufacturing industry.

Declaring the 2018 edition open, the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who was represented by the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Mrs Oduwole Olajumoke revealed that the current administration is working to ensure the elimination of bottlenecks that may hinder industrialisation.

Also in attendance was the Honourable Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Alhaji Muhammadu Musa Bello, government agencies and critical stakeholders, as the expo was organized to positively engage heads of government, it’s agencies and parastatals on policies that have the potential to impact the manufacturing industry.