SON urges adoption of clean energy to reduce hazardous emissions

By Emmanuella Opara| October 17th 2026

KEY POINTS

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has called for wider adoption of clean energy to reduce hazardous emissions and protect public health.

The organisation identified compressed natural gas (CNG) and solar energy as cleaner alternatives that are becoming more available and affordable.

SON officials say cleaner energy can help industries reduce pollution and support sustainable economic growth.

Representatives of businesses at the event highlighted the environmental and potential cost benefits of clean energy.

MAIN STORY

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has urged individuals and industries to adopt cleaner energy sources to reduce hazardous emissions, protect public health and support economic growth.

The Director of SON’s Lagos Operations, Theresa Ojomo, made the call on Saturday in Lagos during a health walk organised to raise awareness about affordable and clean energy.

Speaking on behalf of the organisation’s Director-General, Chukwunonso Okeke, Ojomo said the campaign was designed to encourage wider use of cleaner and more affordable energy sources.

She identified compressed natural gas (CNG) and solar energy as alternatives that could help reduce pollution and improve environmental sustainability. “That is why we are campaigning and creating awareness to let people know that energy is available and clean. You can see CNG, solar and other energy sources becoming more available and affordable,” Ojomo said.

She explained that SON develops standards, regulates and certifies products and systems, including those related to energy, to ensure compliance with applicable requirements.

Ojomo added that switching to cleaner energy could reduce exposure to hazardous emissions and pollutants associated with health risks.

The Special Adviser to the Director-General on Lagos and South-West Operations, Folasade Aderoju, said the health walk supported SON’s goal of promoting a healthier environment and sustainable development.

She described the annual exercise as part of a global campaign to increase awareness of affordable and clean energy in line with the United Nations’ sustainable development agenda.

“When clean energy is available to everyone, it will improve public health across industries and reduce substances that have hazardous effects on health,” Aderoju said.

She said SON would continue to educate individuals and businesses on the benefits of cleaner energy for public health, the environment and the economy.

The State Coordinator of SON’s Lagos 2 Office, Maryrose Ugwueche, also called on industries to adopt cleaner alternatives to conventional energy sources to minimise pollution.

She said the organisation had brought companies within the Lagos region together to promote compliance with standards and encourage the use of cleaner energy solutions.

”We need to ensure that the environment is clean and that industries adopt energy sources that do not pollute the environment,” Ugwueche said.

Thompson Onuorah, a salesperson with Blue World Cosmetic Ltd., said his company prioritised standards and worked with professionals to maintain product quality. He described the campaign as timely because of the need to protect the environment.

The Managing Director of Togas Oil, Victoria Oke, also backed the initiative, saying clean energy could improve health and environmental conditions. Oke added that using CNG could help manufacturers reduce operating costs and improve profitability.

THE ISSUES

Hazardous emissions from conventional energy use pose environmental and public health concerns. SON’s campaign highlights the role of cleaner energy alternatives, standards compliance and public awareness in reducing pollution.

For businesses, the adoption of options such as CNG may also offer opportunities to lower operating costs, although the benefits depend on individual circumstances and implementation.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“That is why we are campaigning and creating awareness to let people know that energy is available and clean. “You can see CNG, solar and other energy sources becoming more available and affordable,” Theresa Ojomo, Director of SON’s Lagos Operations, said.

“When clean energy is available to everyone, it will improve public health across industries and reduce substances that have hazardous effects on health,” Folasade Aderoju, Special Adviser to the SON Director-General on Lagos and South-West Operations, said.

“We need to ensure that the environment is clean and that industries adopt energy sources that do not pollute the environment,” Maryrose Ugwueche, State Coordinator of SON’s Lagos 2 Office, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

SON said it would continue public awareness campaigns on cleaner energy and encourage individuals and industries to comply with relevant standards. The organisation is also seeking greater adoption of cleaner alternatives to reduce pollution and support environmental sustainability.

BOTTOM LINE

SON is urging households and industries to embrace cleaner energy sources such as CNG and solar power to limit hazardous emissions, protect public health and support sustainable economic activity.