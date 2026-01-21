Maj Gen Babalola Assumes Command As 26th GOC, 81 Division Nigerian Army

Major General Adebayo Abdulrahman Babalola has formally assumed office as the 26th General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 81 Division, Nigerian Army, following a ceremonial handover at the Division’s Headquarters, 3 Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He takes over from Major General Farouk Mijinyawa, whose tenure was marked by notable improvements in security operations, operational efficiency, and economic stability within the Division’s Area of Responsibility (AOR).

In his inaugural address, Major General Babalola expressed profound gratitude to God Almighty and the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, NAM, for the confidence reposed in him to lead the Division. He pledged to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessor and steer the Division towards greater operational effectiveness in line with the COAS’ Command Philosophy.

The new GOC appealed to officers and soldiers of the Division to extend to him the same level of cooperation, professionalism, and loyalty accorded his predecessor, noting that collective commitment would be critical to achieving sustained mission success.

According to a statement signed by the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 81 Division, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, on Tuesday, January 20, 2025, Major General Babalola reiterated his resolve to uphold discipline, enhance operational readiness, and strengthen civil-military relations across the Division’s AOR.

In his valedictory remarks, the outgoing GOC, Major General Mijinyawa, thanked God and the Chief of Army Staff for the opportunity to serve. He highlighted key milestones recorded under his leadership, including improved operational preparedness, enhanced security outcomes, reduction in illegal activities, and strengthened discipline among personnel. He urged officers and soldiers to offer unwavering support to his successor in the interest of the Nigerian Army and national security.

Major General Babalola is a highly experienced and decorated senior officer, born on June 16, 1973. He is a member of the 44th Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and Defence Studies, as well as a Master of Science degree in Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Over the course of his career, he has held several command, staff, instructional, and extra-regimental appointments. These include serving as a Military Observer in Darfur, Defence Attaché in Cotonou, Directing Staff and later Chief Instructor at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Commanding Officer, 212 Tank Battalion, Maiduguri, and Commander, 22 Armoured Brigade, Ilorin. His most recent appointment was Director of Defence Liaison at the National Assembly.

He has also participated in numerous internal and international operations, including the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), UNMIL, UNAMID, as well as Operations BOYONA, ZAMAN LAFIA, and LAFIYA DOLE.

The handover ceremony featured an address to troops by the outgoing GOC, the signing of handover and taking-over notes, decoration of the new GOC with the Division’s insignia, and the hoisting of the new GOC’s flag—symbolising the formal commencement of a new command tenure at the Division.