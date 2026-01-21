Delta State Police And Army Strengthen Synergy To Tackle Riverine Crimes

The Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force have pledged to deepen their operational collaboration to enhance security across Delta State, with a particular focus on the state’s complex riverine and coastal corridors.

This commitment was the centerpiece of a high-level courtesy visit on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, by the new Commissioner of Police, CP Aina Adesola, to the Commander of 63 Brigade, Brigadier General Moronfolu Abdulmoshood Shonibare, at the Brigade headquarters in Asaba. The meeting comes just weeks after CP Adesola assumed duty on January 5, vowing to implement intelligence-driven policing and strengthen inter-agency ties.

The collaboration aims to harmonize joint operational strategies under “Operation Delta Sweep,” the state’s recently rebranded security task force. Brigadier General Shonibare, who also oversees Sector 1 of the Joint Task Force South-South (Operation Delta Safe), emphasized that inter-agency cooperation is the “critical pillar” for managing Delta’s security architecture.

This synergy has already yielded results; between January 8 and January 19, 2026, the police command arrested 25 suspects and recovered 11 firearms, while the 63 Brigade recently dismantled a major criminal syndicate in Oshimili North, seizing an assortment of high-caliber weapons.

To support these efforts, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has significantly boosted the logistical capacity of the security agencies. On January 12, 2026, the Governor donated an additional 31 operational vehicles, bringing the total fleet for the joint task force to 66.

This funding is bolstered by the Delta State Security Trust Fund, which receives 0.5 percent of the state’s monthly internally generated revenue. CP Adesola highlighted that this level of government support, combined with timely intelligence sharing between the Army and Police, is essential for securing Delta’s status as a vital economic hub and protecting its critical oil and gas infrastructure.

Despite these gains, challenges remain in the state’s riverine communities. On January 15, residents of Umeh in Isoko South raised alarms over suspected herdsmen occupying local bushes and attacking farmers.

Both the Brigade Commander and the CP assured that the strengthened synergy would directly address such emerging threats through intensified patrols and community-based intelligence networks.

By integrating the Army’s kinetic power with the Police’s investigative expertise, the Delta State security council aims to maintain the “calmer” environment reported during their latest ad hoc review.