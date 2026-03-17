Maiduguri under lockdown as Army repels wave of suicide bombings

KEY POINTS

A wave of suicide bombings hit Maiduguri on Monday evening, targeting the Post Office area, Monday Market, and the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH).

At least 23 people were killed and over 100 others injured in the coordinated attacks, which occurred during the Iftar period.

Operation Hadin Kai has intensified surveillance and patrols, cordoning off affected zones to clear any remaining improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Residents are urged to avoid crowded areas and remain vigilant as the military tracks down suspected cells linked to the bombings.

MAIN STORY

The city of Maiduguri was plunged into a state of high alert on Monday night after a series of coordinated suicide bombings shattered the relative peace of the Borno State capital. According to Lt.-Col. Sani Uba, Media Information Officer for Operation Hadin Kai, the blasts began around 7:05 p.m., specifically timed to coincide with Iftar, the breaking of the Ramadan fast, to maximize civilian casualties.

The attackers targeted high-traffic hubs, including the central Post Office business hub, the popular Monday Market, and the entrance to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital. Preliminary investigations by the Nigerian Army and Police EOD units suggest that multiple bombers were deployed simultaneously to create panic across the metropolis.

Emergency teams from NEMA and the Red Cross worked through the night to evacuate victims. Hospitals in the city are currently reporting a critical need for blood as they treat over 108 individuals with varying degrees of injury. While no group has officially claimed responsibility, the military has pointed to the hallmarks of Boko Haram insurgents, who have historically targeted these specific locations.

In response, the Nigerian Army has flooded the streets with reinforcements. Surveillance has been ramped up at all major entry points, and stop-and-search operations are being conducted to identify any other suicide bombers who may still be within the city limits. Governor Babagana Zulum has condemned the “barbaric” acts and reassured residents that the state is working closely with federal security chiefs to restore order.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The cowardly attacks targeted crowded public areas in an attempt by the terrorists to inflict mass casualties,” stated Lt.-Col. Sani Uba .

. “Regrettably, a total of 23 persons lost their lives, while 108 others sustained varying degrees of injuries,” noted Nahum Kenneth Daso , Borno Police spokesperson.

, Borno Police spokesperson. “The Monday attacks were desperate acts of the evil-minded terrorist groups,” said President Bola Tinubu in a statement.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Police EOD unit is currently analyzing fragments from the blast sites to determine the origin and composition of the IEDs used.

Temporary restrictions on movement in crowded markets may be implemented during evening hours to prevent further “soft target” attacks during the Ramadan period.

President Bola Tinubu has directed security chiefs to move to Maiduguri immediately to take direct charge of the stabilization efforts.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Maiduguri remains a target for insurgent groups looking for symbolic victories. While the military had largely pushed the conflict into rural areas, this coordinated metropolitan strike is a stark reminder of the persistent threat posed by suicide cells. The city’s safety now depends on the success of the heightened surveillance and the ability of residents to report suspicious activities in real-time.