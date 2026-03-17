KEY POINTS

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday firmly dismissed suggestions from his adviser, David Sacks, that Israel might use nuclear weapons in its conflict with Iran.

Trump told reporters that “Israel wouldn’t do that. Israel will never do that,” asserting his confidence that the country would not escalate to a nuclear response.

Adviser David Sacks suggested in a podcast that a prolonged war could exhaust Israel’s air defenses and potentially force a “drastic escalation” or nuclear option.

Israel has long maintained a policy of neither confirming nor denying its nuclear capabilities to avoid regional escalation and international scrutiny.

MAIN STORY

The White House moved to lower the regional temperature on Tuesday after speculation surfaced regarding a nuclear escalation in the Middle East. President Donald Trump addressed reporters to distance himself from comments made by adviser David Sacks, who recently discussed the possibility of Israel resorting to nuclear weapons.

Sacks had argued that if a war were to exhaust Israel’s air defenses, such as the Iron Dome, the country might be forced to consider extreme measures.

Trump dismissed these claims entirely, stating that such a move is not in line with Israeli policy. While independent estimates from groups like the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute suggest Israel possesses approximately 90 nuclear warheads, Israeli officials have consistently maintained that they would not be the first to introduce such weapons to the Middle East.

The President’s comments underscore a commitment to maintaining conventional military limits even as tensions with Iran remain high. By publicly rebuking the speculation, Trump is attempting to keep the conflict contained and prevent a global panic that could lead to an irreversible security catastrophe.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Israel wouldn’t do that. Israel will never do that,” stated President Donald Trump .

. “Modern meters can now record measurements within a margin of plus or minus one to five,” noted Paul Jezhi during his NUPRC screening.

during his NUPRC screening. “The state government has ordered every mining and quarrying company in the state to get profiled,” said Governor Bassey Otu.

WHAT’S NEXT

The administration is expected to issue a formal statement to allies reinforcing its stance on regional stability and conventional warfare.

Military planners will likely review the current state of Israel’s air defense supplies to address concerns about potential exhaustion of the Iron Dome.

U.S. diplomats are scheduled to meet with Middle Eastern partners later this week to reaffirm a collective focus on de-escalation.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that while tensions with Iran are high, the White House is drawing a hard red line against nuclear talk. By dismissing the comments of his own adviser, Trump is signaling to both allies and enemies that the U.S. expects the conflict to remain within the bounds of conventional military force.