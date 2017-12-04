Maersk Seals €3billion Deal For Hamburg Süd

Multinational shipping corporation Maersk has announced that the deal for the acquisition of Hamburg Süd has been sealed.
The firm revealed that all regulatory approvals have now been obtained and acquisition was closed on Thursday, November 30.
It says it would acquire german container shipping line hamburg südamerikanische dampfschifffahrts-gesellschaft kg from oetker group
Maersk said the deal for euro 3.7 billion on a cash and debt-free basis. Meanwhile, overall apmm guidance for 2017 remains unchanged
It said net impact on underlying result from consolidation of hamburg süd will be immaterial source text for eikon.