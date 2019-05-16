lNEC Postpones Bayelsa, Kogi Governorship Elections to November 16

The Independent National Electoral Commission (lNEC) has shifted the Bayelsa and Kogi governorship polls from November 2 to November 16, 2019, following appeals from the Bayelsa State government that the previous day falls on the national Thanksgiving Day of the state.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja.

He said: “The INEC released the timetable and schedule of activities for the Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections. The Commission fixed 2nd November for the elections to hold in both states. However, the Commission has received several appeals from the government, state Assembly, elders, religious leaders, traditional rulers and other critical stakeholders in Bayelsa State, that the election date coincides with the state’s Annual Thanksgiving Day which is backed by the Bayelsa State Thanksgiving Day Law 2012.

“After a careful consideration of the appeals, the Commission at its regular weekly meeting held today Thursday 16th May decided to shift the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States to Saturday 16th November 2019.”

The commission added that the timelines for all other activities leading to the elections have also been adjusted to align with the new date.

Source: THISDAY