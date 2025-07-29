Lassa Fever Claims 152 Lives In Nigeria — NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported that Lassa fever has claimed 152 lives in the country within the first 28 weeks of 2025, with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 18.7%. This marks a rise from the 17.3% recorded during the same period in 2024, despite a slight decline in confirmed cases.

According to the NCDC’s latest situation report released on Monday, Nigeria has recorded 811 confirmed cases and over 6,520 suspected infections so far this year. The disease has spread across 21 states and 105 local government areas, with Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba, and Ebonyi states accounting for the highest burden.

“Although there’s been a marginal drop in the total number of confirmed cases compared to 2024, the case fatality rate has unfortunately increased,” the agency noted, attributing the rise to factors such as late presentation of cases, poor health-seeking behaviour, and limited access to early treatment.

In epidemiological week 28 alone, 11 new confirmed cases and one death were reported, with infections recorded in Ondo, Edo, and Benue states. The NCDC confirmed that no healthcare workers were affected during that week.

Young adults aged 21 to 30 years remain the most affected demographic, with cases nearly evenly distributed between males and females.

To curb the spread, the NCDC and its partners have stepped up response efforts in high-burden areas. These include the deployment of 10 National Rapid Response Teams using a One Health approach, as well as the launch of INTEGRATE Clinical Trials in Ondo State to enhance case management.

Healthcare workers in Bauchi, Ebonyi, and Benue states have also undergone targeted training to boost clinical response capacity. Community sensitisation campaigns and environmental sanitation drives are being carried out in collaboration with partners such as Nigeria Health Watch, the World Health Organization (WHO), Pro-Health International, and the Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN).

To improve prevention and control, the NCDC has launched an Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) e-learning platform, supported by the Global Fund. It has also distributed key medical supplies—including Ribavirin, personal protective equipment (PPE), and disinfectants—to affected states and treatment centres.

Despite these efforts, the agency acknowledged ongoing challenges. “Late presentation of cases continues to drive the high fatality rate,” it stated. “Poor environmental hygiene, low awareness in at-risk communities, and the high cost of treatment also discourage timely medical intervention.”

The NCDC urged Nigerians to maintain good hygiene, report symptoms early, and avoid contact with rodents and their secretions. It stressed the importance of early detection and prompt treatment, particularly in vulnerable communities.

“The public is advised to follow NCDC advisories, practice proper sanitation, and use the toll-free line 6232 for any inquiries or symptom reporting,” the agency said.

Lassa fever is a viral hemorrhagic disease primarily transmitted through contact with urine or faeces of infected rats. It can also spread via bodily fluids, contaminated surfaces, or medical equipment. Symptoms include fever, sore throat, headache, vomiting, muscle pain, and in severe cases, internal or external bleeding.