LASG Warns Building Contractors to Adhere to Guidelines

The Lagos State government has challenged contractors to comply strictly with the state’s guidelines on construction of house.

The Lagos State Permanent Secretary Ministry of Housing, Mr. Wasiu Akewusola warned that contractors who may want to deviate from the housing construction guidelines given by the State Government would be penalised.

Akewusola explained that such deviations and variations in quality and measurements would only compromise the structural reliability of the building in the long run and would affect the durability of the houses.

The Permanent secretary was speaking during the inspection of State owned Housing schemes at Igando and Egan area of the state.

“The mission of the State government is to provide and hand over high quality and safe shelters that are habitable to end users and the government of Lagos State would not tolerate any contractor who cut corners to increase profit at the detriment of the people who will live in the homes” he said.

Government contractors

Akewusola also urged all government contractors in the building sector to abide by the set standards as failure to do so could attract total demolition of structure, withholding of payments until necessary correction is made and possibly blacklisting of erring organisations.

He reminded the contractors that Lagos State is known for high quality building construction and would not accept anything less.

The Perm Sec also charged contractors to engage the services of core professionals in order to deliver standard products.

According to him “We will continue to press forward until the challenge of deficit in availability of homes in Lagos State is fully addressed as pledged by the Governor. I enjoin you to employ only experts in the Built sector in order to give a solid and durable structure at the end of the day.

“The state housing scheme at Igando will be handed over soon and the State will move on to complete other ongoing housing projects in line with the promise made by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to the people of the state”.

He however gave the assurance that the state would scale up its monitoring activities to ensure that all contractors comply with the set standards and deliver projects within the stipulated time.

Source: VON