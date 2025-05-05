LASG Releases Diversion Plan Ahead Of Oworonshoki Bridge Repairs

The Lagos State Government has released a diversion plan ahead of the emergency repairs on Oworonshoki Bridge scheduled to commence from Tuesday, 6th May, to Tuesday, 23rd September, 2025 (110 days).

The repairs will be carried out in 8 phases on both lanes, with Phases 1-4 covering the stretch of Oworonshoki/Third Axial Bridge inbound to 3rd Mainland Bridge from Tuesday, 6th May to Monday, 14th July, 2025 (50 days), and Phases 5-8 covering the stretch of Oworonshoki/Third Axial Bridge outbound from 3rd Mainland Bridge from Tuesday, 15th July to Tuesday, 23rd September, 2025 (51 days).

Consequently, motorists are advised to use the following alternative routes during the aforementioned phases of the repairs: during the maintenance work on the inbound lane of the Oworonshoki/3rd Mainland Bridge.

Motorists heading to Oshodi/Victoria Island through Oworonshoki/Third Axial Bridge will be diverted into a lane approximately 50m from the working area and will regain full access to their inbound lane 50m away from the proposed working area to continue their journeys.

Motorists heading to the island from the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway are advised to go through Oshodi using the Ojota Slip Road inward to Ikorodu Road to Anthony and make a right turn into the ramp by the taxi park to Oshodi to reach their destinations.

Similarly, motorists can link Anthony (by Town Planning Way) to connect Gbagada through the Third Mainland Bridge to get to the Island. In the same vein, motorists from the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Mowe and environs) can link Victoria Island by going through Ojota Slip Road to Ikorodu Road inwards to Funsho Williams Avenue to access Eko Bridge and reach their destinations.

Motorists inbound to Victoria Island from Ikeja and environs are to use Maryland to access Ikorodu Road inwards Funsho Williams Avenue and link Eko Bridge /Outer Marina to continue their journeys. Motorists heading to Oshodi from Ikeja and environs should use Maryland/Ikorodu Road towards Anthony (by Taxi Park) and make a right turn by the ramp to Oshodi.

During the maintenance work on the outbound lane of the Oworonshoki/3rd Mainland Bridge phases (5–8), motorists heading to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway through Oworonshoki/Third Axial Bridge will be diverted to a lane approximately 50m from the working area and regain full access to the road 50m away from the proposed working area to continue their journeys.

Motorists inbound to Alapere/Ketu/Ikorodu from Victoria Island can go through Eko Bridge inwards to Funsho Williams Avenue/Ikorodu Road to Ojota/Ketu to reach their desired destinations.

Motorists from Victoria Island heading to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Mowe and environs) can also use the Eko Bridge to link Funsho Williams Avenue inwards to Ikorodu Road to use the Abiola Garden Ramp to continue their journeys.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, has assured that LASTMA officers will be on the ground to minimize inconvenience and manage traffic flow along the aforementioned routes during the maintenance work.

Motorists are implored to be patient as the partial bridge closure is part of the traffic management plans for the maintenance work on the expansion joints of the bridge by the Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure (Office of Infrastructure).