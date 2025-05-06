Step-by-Step Guide On Checking 2025 UTME Results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially released the results for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), which commenced on Thursday, April 24. As is customary, hundreds of thousands of Nigerian students across the country and in diaspora participated in the examination with high hopes of gaining admission into tertiary institutions.

According to the statistical breakdown released by JAMB on Monday, only 420,415 candidates scored above 200 out of the 1,955,069 candidates who registered for the examination. This means that over 1.5 million candidates scored below 200, a development that has stirred mixed reactions among students, parents, and education stakeholders nationwide.

The data paints a stark picture of the academic performance in this year’s UTME, with less than 1% of candidates scoring above 300, and about 75% scoring below 200. Additionally, JAMB revealed that 40,247 underage candidates were allowed to take part in the examination to demonstrate exceptional ability. However, only 467 of them (1.16%) attained a score that meets the UTME’s threshold for “exceptional ability.”

Despite the outcome, the next important step for candidates is to check their results. Whether you’re among those who scored above or below the national average, knowing your score is crucial as it determines your next move—whether it’s to begin the admission process, consider a change of institution or course, or even prepare to retake the exam.

In this guide, Bizwatch Nigeria provides a comprehensive, step-by-step process on how candidates can check their 2025 UTME results using either the official JAMB eFacility portal or the SMS method.

Option 1: How to Check UTME 2025 Results via the JAMB eFacility Portal

If you have access to a smartphone, tablet, or computer with internet connection, the easiest and most detailed way to view your UTME score is through JAMB’s official portal.

Step 1: Visit the JAMB eFacility Portal

Open your preferred browser (Google Chrome, Safari, Firefox, or Edge).

Type in the official URL: https://efacility.jamb.gov.ng/login

Step 2: Log In to Your JAMB Profile

Enter the email address and password you used during your JAMB registration.

If you've forgotten your password, click on the "Forgot Password" link and follow the instructions to reset it.

Step 3: Access Your UTME Result

After logging in, scroll to the “Check UTME Results” button on your dashboard.

button on your dashboard. Click on it, and your UTME results will be displayed, showing the scores for each subject you sat for, as well as your total aggregate score.

Benefits of the Online Portal

Free to use (as long as you have internet access).

Allows you to print out your result slip for reference.

Shows detailed breakdown of your subject-by-subject performance.

Option 2: How to Check UTME 2025 Results via SMS

For candidates who do not have access to internet-enabled devices, JAMB has made it possible to check UTME scores using a simple SMS code. This method is particularly useful for those in remote areas or without internet access.

Step 1: Open Your Phone’s Messaging App

Go to your text message application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Compose a New SMS

In the message body, type:

RESULT followed by a space , and then your JAMB Registration Number .

, and then . For example: RESULT 12345678AB

Step 3: Send the SMS

Send the message to 55019 or 66019, which are JAMB’s official result-checking numbers.

Step 4: Wait for a Response

You’ll receive a reply from JAMB in a few minutes containing your UTME result summary.

The SMS will show: Each subject you took Your score in each subject Your total aggregate score



Important Notes:

Make sure the phone number you’re using is the same one you used during UTME registration.

This service costs ₦50 , and the fee will be deducted from your airtime balance.

Ensure you have at least ₦50 airtime before sending the message.

Common Issues and How to Solve Them

1. Incorrect JAMB Login Details?

If you get an error when logging into the portal, double-check that you entered the correct email and password.

Use the “Forgot Password” option to recover access if necessary.

2. SMS Not Sending or No Response?

Ensure your phone has airtime and is not in airplane mode.

Confirm that you used the correct format for the SMS.

Retry or try the second number (66019) if one fails.

3. Not the Phone Number Used for Registration?

SMS result checking only works with the number registered with JAMB.

If you’ve lost that number, you’ll need to use the eFacility portal to view your result.

Print and Save Your Result : After checking online, ensure you download and print a copy of your UTME result slip. You’ll need it for post-UTME screening and other admission-related processes.

Evaluate Your Performance : Compare your scores with the cutoff marks of your chosen institutions. If your score is below the cutoff, consider changing your course or institution using the JAMB change of course/institution option.

Beware of Fraudsters : JAMB does not authorize any individual or agent to upgrade results. Anyone promising to "boost" your score is a scammer.

Stay Updated: Visit the JAMB website regularly or follow verified education news platforms like Bizwatch Nigeria for updates on admission procedures, post-UTME dates, and changes in policies.

In Summary:

MethodStepsCost

Online (eFacility) Visit https://efacility.jamb.gov.ng/login, log in, click “Check UTME Results” Free

SMS Method Send “RESULT [Your Reg Number]” to 55019 or 66019 using registered phone ₦50

As the 2025 admission process begins to unfold, knowing your UTME result early allows you to take informed steps towards gaining admission into your preferred university, polytechnic, or college of education. Whether you aced the exam or plan to try again, remember: this is just one chapter in your journey. Stay focused, stay positive.