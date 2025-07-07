Lasaco Assurance Seeks PPP To Boost Cooperative Insurance Scheme

Lasaco Assurance has presented its Cooperative Insurance Scheme to the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi, as part of efforts to support Nigeria’s agricultural sector through public-private partnerships.

In a statement on Sunday, the company said the visit aimed to strengthen the role of insurance in enhancing food security and promoting rural development across the country.

The Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Razzaq Abiodun, alongside key executives, led the presentation of the scheme, which is designed to provide farmers and agricultural cooperatives with reliable risk protection and financial stability to ensure long-term sustainability.

During the meeting, the Lasaco team highlighted the company’s commitment to offering accessible, customer-focused insurance products that address the practical challenges faced by farmers and cooperative members nationwide.

The Minister welcomed the initiative, acknowledging its potential to complement government efforts in driving food security, economic resilience, and rural development.

The visit also provided an avenue to discuss possible public-private partnerships to support the country’s agricultural transformation agenda.

Lasaco Assurance described the engagement as a demonstration of its commitment to aligning its services with national priorities while prioritising customer interests. The company reiterated its dedication to bridging protection gaps, building grassroots trust, and supporting the growth of agriculture in Nigeria.

“As Lasaco Assurance Plc expands its presence in the agric-insurance space, it remains focused on delivering solutions that empower individuals, strengthen cooperatives, and contribute to the long-term development of the agricultural sector,” the statement added.