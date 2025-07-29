LAPO Disburses N18bn To Agripreneurs In Q1 2025

The Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO) disbursed a total of ₦18.6 billion to 136,902 farmers and agribusinesses across Nigeria in the first quarter of 2025, marking a 31% increase from the ₦12.9 billion disbursed during the same period in 2024.

The funding, provided in partnership with the LAPO Agricultural and Rural Development Initiative (LARDI), was disbursed through 341 branches in 22 states, according to a statement signed by Victor Noruwa, Executive Director of LAPO’s Microfinance Segment.

Noruwa said the increased disbursement reflects LAPO’s commitment to enhancing farmers’ access to soft loans and supporting agribusinesses in scaling operations and improving productivity.

“Our goal is to empower rural farmers and agripreneurs across Nigeria by giving them the financial tools to build sustainable agricultural ventures. We encourage all beneficiaries to deploy the funds productively,” he stated.

The organisation said special focus was placed on women-led households and youth-driven enterprises, in line with LAPO’s mission to alleviate poverty, improve rural livelihoods, and drive food security.

In a related effort, LAPO also disbursed an additional ₦1 billion to over 6,000 farmers operating in key agricultural sub-sectors such as poultry, livestock, and fisheries under the LAPO Household Poultry and Livestock Initiative (LAHPLI).

Tessa Anota, Vice President of Livelihood & Social Protection, described the disbursement as a significant milestone in LAPO’s agricultural financing drive.

“LAHPLI has played a critical role in empowering smallholder farmers, especially in rural areas, by helping them expand operations, improve food production, and increase household incomes,” she said.

Anota noted that the initiative forms part of LAPO’s broader strategy to tackle challenges such as low productivity, limited access to finance, and weak technical capacity in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

“The programme is designed to deliver not just funding but also access to modern inputs, training, and extension support—creating a path toward more resilient and self-sustaining farming systems,” she added.

LAPO reaffirmed its long-term commitment to supporting Nigeria’s agricultural transformation through innovative, inclusive, and sustainable financing models.