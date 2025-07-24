Lagos Unveils ₦500 Billion Food Guarantee Fund To Bolster Agricultural Resilience

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has launched a ₦500 billion Uptake Guarantee Fund, a major policy intervention designed to fortify the state’s agricultural framework, combat hunger, and stimulate inclusive economic growth.

At the unveiling event, Sanwo-Olu stressed the necessity of rethinking Lagos’ food systems in light of recent global challenges—including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate disruptions, and international supply chain instability.

“This initiative is about building a future-ready food economy that delivers dignity, jobs, and sustainability,” the governor declared. He pointed out that Lagos consumes more than 50% of the food produced across the Southwest, making internal efficiency and self-reliance a critical goal.

He added that the government’s recent restructuring of the Ministry of Agriculture—now renamed the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems—reflects the strategic shift toward a comprehensive food security model.

“It’s no longer just farming. It’s about feeding a growing population, ensuring stability, and creating opportunity,” Sanwo-Olu emphasized. He also applauded the alignment of the fund with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, elaborated on the fund’s function as a catalyst for market linkages, logistics development, and agro-sector investment.

“This fund guarantees that farmers have ready markets, financiers feel secure investing, and Lagosians have steady access to affordable, quality food,” she said. Olusanya highlighted strategic infrastructure projects like the Lagos Fresh Hub, designed to reduce post-harvest losses and control food price volatility.

She also mentioned flagship programmes such as the Agri-Preneurship Programme, the Lagos Food Festival, and the Agri-Innovation Club—each aimed at integrating technology and youth empowerment into the agricultural value chain.

Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, praised the initiative, calling it a scalable model for national food resilience. “This kind of intervention promotes long-term economic growth, social equity, and food sovereignty,” she said.

Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, added that food security plays a critical role in national stability, asserting that “a well-fed population is less prone to crime and conflict.”

Business mogul and philanthropist Tony Elumelu committed ₦25 billion from Heirs Holdings to support the initiative. “We are proud to back a bold plan that tackles unemployment through smart agricultural investments,” he said.

Several dignitaries, including governors, ministers, and diplomatic representatives, attended the launch to endorse what many described as a transformative model for regional development and national food security.