Gombe Govt Approves N2bn For Solar Streetlights And Rural Development

The Gombe State Government, in partnership with several Local Government Areas, has approved projects worth over N2 billion to boost rural infrastructure, agriculture, and economic growth. The projects include the installation of solar-powered streetlights and upgrades to key facilities across the state.

Announcing the development on Tuesday after the State’s Joint Project Council meeting, Mr. Mahmood Yusuf, Director-General of the Gombe State Joint Project Development Agency, said the projects aim to improve security, promote economic activities, and strengthen the agricultural sector.

He disclosed that additional works have been approved for the National Agricultural Land Development Agency (NALDA) in Yamaltu Deba LGA to provide greater support for farmers and agribusinesses in the area.

Yusuf also revealed that the ongoing Kaltoma market project in Billiri would be upgraded to a one-storey building at a revised cost of N213 million. In addition, six communities in Nafada LGA will benefit from solar streetlight installations valued at N681.4 million, while newly constructed roads in Tumfure, Akko LGA, will also be illuminated with solar streetlights at a cost of N1.143 billion.

“These projects are designed not only to improve infrastructure but also to enhance security, encourage night-time business operations, and drive agricultural productivity across the state,” Yusuf emphasized.