Lagos Transport Commissioner To Lead Discussions At Businessday Logistics Conference 2025

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, will headline the BusinessDay Mobility and Logistics Conference 2025, scheduled for Wednesday, December 10, at Four Points by Sheraton, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Osiyemi is expected to open the high-level forum with a keynote address that will shape dialogue around strengthening Nigeria’s logistics backbone at a time when infrastructure deficits, fragmented multimodal systems, and persistent last-mile challenges continue to hinder trade and economic productivity.

His keynote, anchored on the theme “The Business of Logistics: Advancing Infrastructure, Connectivity and Last-Mile Solutions in Nigeria,” will spotlight the critical policy and operational reforms needed to enhance movement of goods across the country.

Organised by BusinessDay, the conference will bring together policymakers, private-sector leaders, innovators, financiers, the and service providers to assess the state of Nigeria’s logistics economy and chart pathways for a more efficient, technology-driven supply chain ecosystem.

Industry analysts say Osiyemi’s participation is particularly significant, given Lagos’ central role as Nigeria’s commercial hub and its ongoing efforts to advance urban mobility, improve freight management, and enhance coordination across ports, road networks, and inland logistics corridors.

His remarks are expected to emphasise the role of public-private partnerships, sustained infrastructure development, and coherent policy implementation in unlocking greater efficiency in the logistics value chain.

The event will also feature presentations and panel discussions from notable sector leaders, including Obiora Madu, Tunji Gomes (DP World), Goochukwu Ugboma, Amit Bose (Valency), Adebola Amoo (GridCode), Ibrahim Lawal, Samuel Ebidunni (MTN), Reynolds Shodeinde (CILT), Stephen Adedero (ASCN), and Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on the Blue Economy.

Speakers will examine recurring infrastructure bottlenecks, the need to deepen intermodal transport links, and the expanding role of technology in enhancing last-mile delivery in both urban and rural markets. The conference is expected to conclude with a collaborative roadmap aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s logistics competitiveness and positioning the sector as a key driver of economic growth.