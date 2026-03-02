Lagos State Government Announces Ogunnusi Road diversion ahead of march Reconstruction

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 2, 2026

Key Points

Phase I reconstruction of Ogunnusi Road begins March 6

4.5-kilometre stretch to be completed by February 6, 2027

Contraflow and alternative routes announced for motorists

Main Story

The Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversions ahead of the commencement of Phase I reconstruction and expansion works on Ogunnusi Road in Ikeja Local Government Area. The disclosure was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi.

According to the statement, the project forms part of a broader 9.0-kilometre dual carriage corridor upgrade between Ojodu-Berger Bus-Stop and Mobil Filling Station Junction, covering inbound and outbound traffic.

Phase I will span 4.5 kilometres from Ojodu-Berger Bus-Stop inward to Mobil Filling Station Junction toward Ijaye/Agege and is scheduled for completion by February 6, 2027. The full project, comprising Phases I and II, will run from March 6, 2026 to January 6, 2028. Vehicular access within designated construction zones will be restricted during the period.

Motorists travelling inward Ijaye/Agege via Ogunnusi Road will be diverted into a one-kilometre contraflow along the Ojodu-Berger bound carriageway before reconnecting to the main corridor. Alternative routes include Dr. Nurudeen Olowopopo Way linking Otunba Jobifele Way to Obafemi Awolowo Way and Lateef Jakande Road.

Articulated vehicles from the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway heading toward Agege have been advised to reroute through Ojota/Maryland, connecting Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way to Kodesoh Street, Oba Akran Avenue, Guinness Roundabout, Ogba Road and Pen Cinema.

Motorists from Ijaye/Agege toward Ojodu-Berger will maintain through traffic before joining a temporary contraflow near the work zone.

What’s Being Said

“Motorists inward Ijaye/Agege through Ogunnusi Road will be diverted to move on a contraflow for approximately one kilometre before regaining access,” said Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Commissioner for Transportation, Lagos State Government.

“We urge residents to exercise patience, comply with traffic signage and cooperate with traffic management officials deployed along the corridor,” he added.

What’s Next

Traffic diversions take effect March 6, 2026

Phase I completion is targeted for February 6, 2027

Phase II will extend works until January 6, 2028

The reconstruction forms part of Lagos’ broader infrastructure expansion strategy aimed at easing congestion across Ikeja and adjoining corridors, including ongoing rehabilitation along the Lekki-Ajah axis.