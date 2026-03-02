FIFA delays DR Congo eligibility ruling amid Nigeria protest

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 2, 2026

Key Points

FIFA confirms it is reviewing Nigeria’s protest over DR Congo’s player eligibility

NFF alleges dual-nationality violations involving Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe

No timeline provided as the intercontinental play-off approaches

Main Story

FIFA has yet to issue a ruling on Nigeria’s protest challenging the eligibility of players fielded by the DR Congo national football team during November’s Africa 2026 World Cup play-off, prolonging uncertainty over the Super Eagles’ qualification hopes.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) formally lodged the complaint in December. It argued that certain players — including Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe — may have been ineligible under Congolese law. That law reportedly prohibits dual citizenship.

DR Congo defeated Nigeria on penalties to progress to an intercontinental play-off against either the Jamaica national football team or the New Caledonia national football team. However, the NFF maintains that FIFA regulations may have been breached if players retained their European citizenship, contrary to Congolese domestic law.

FIFA confirmed it is reviewing the submission, but has not provided a decision timeline. NFF Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire, stated that no verdict has been communicated to either federation, dismissing claims that a decision has been concluded.

The Congolese Football Federation has rejected the protest, describing it as an attempt to overturn a sporting result through administrative channels. Nigeria, bronze medallists at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, risks missing a second consecutive World Cup if the ruling does not favour its position. DR Congo, meanwhile, is seeking a return to the global tournament for the first time since 1974, when it competed as Zaire.

The Issues

At the centre of the dispute is the intersection between domestic nationality laws and FIFA eligibility regulations. FIFA statutes permit dual nationals to represent a country, subject to defined criteria. The NFF’s argument is whether Congolese law invalidates such status if the constitution prohibits dual nationality.

Eligibility disputes of this nature often involve documentary verification, passport status, and formal renunciation procedures — processes that can extend disciplinary timelines. Precedent cases within African football demonstrate that points deductions or reversals have occurred months after fixtures were played, reshaping qualification standings retroactively.

The delay also creates scheduling complications for the intercontinental play-off structure, where travel, logistics, and squad preparations are calibrated months in advance.

What’s Being Said

“Any claims that a ruling has been made are false. FIFA has not communicated any verdict to us or to the Congolese federation,” said Ademola Olajire, Director of Communications, Nigeria Football Federation.

“The Congolese rule says you cannot have dual nationality, but some of their players have European passports. Our contention is that FIFA was deceived into clearing them,” said Mohammed Sanusi, General Secretary, Nigeria Football Federation.

“We should wait for FIFA to make the decision. Remember that Bafana Bafana had points taken away right at the last minute. Nigeria should remain calm and prepared,” said Mamadou Gaye, African football analyst, speaking on SuperSport’s Soccer Africa programme.

Players have also expressed concern over the prolonged uncertainty. “We are still waiting; hopefully, we can go to the World Cup,” said Alex Iwobi.

What’s Next