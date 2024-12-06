Lagos State Enrolls Over 1.3 Million Residents In ILERA EKO Health Insurance Scheme

The Lagos State Government confirms the enrollment of more than 1.3 million residents in the ILERA EKO health insurance scheme since its inception nine years ago, demonstrating significant progress toward achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Speaking during a media briefing to mark Universal Health Coverage Day 2024, Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), underscores the state’s commitment to healthcare accessibility. She highlights that the initiative is rooted in the Lagos State Health Scheme Law enacted in 2015.

“ILERA EKO provides comprehensive healthcare access for residents. With over 1.3 million enrollees, Lagos is taking decisive steps to ensure universal health coverage,” Dr. Zamba states.

Expanding Access Through Technology and Policy

Dr. Zamba reaffirms the government’s resolve to make healthcare a fundamental right for every resident. She notes that the administration is leveraging innovative technology, public awareness campaigns, and strategic partnerships to streamline enrollment and expand the scheme’s reach.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s recent Executive Order mandating health insurance enrollment for all Lagos residents reinforces this commitment. The directive aligns with the National Health Insurance Authority Act of 2022, ensuring health equity across the state.

“Through strategic collaborations and technological advancements, we are committed to providing accessible, high-quality healthcare services for all Lagosians,” she says.

Simplified Enrollment and Enhanced Services

Mrs. Adetoro Tayo-Adetoro, LASHMA’s Head of Planning, Research, Monitoring, and Evaluation, highlights new measures to simplify the enrollment process. Collaboration with the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) enables residents to register at over 60 LASRRA outlets statewide.

A recent initiative, the “Drug Access Expansion,” launched in 2024, allows enrollees to obtain prescribed medications at over 300 community pharmacies, enhancing convenience and continuity of care. Additionally, the Eko Social Health Alliance (EKOSHA) provides free or subsidized healthcare for vulnerable populations, bridging critical gaps in access.

Sustaining Progress Toward Universal Health Coverage

As Lagos State observes UHC Day 2024, the ILERA EKO scheme remains a cornerstone of its healthcare reforms. Dr. Zamba calls on all residents to participate actively in the initiative, emphasizing its role in building a healthier and more inclusive society.

“Health for all is not merely an aspiration—it is a commitment to every Lagosian,” Tayo-Adetoro adds, encouraging widespread enrollment in the scheme to realize the vision of universal health coverage in Lagos.