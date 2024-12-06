Lagos Plans To Expand Fiber-Optic Network By 1,200km In 2025

The Lagos State Government confirms plans to extend its fiber-optic network by an additional 1,200 kilometers in 2025, building on the current 2,500 kilometers. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu makes this announcement during the sixth edition of the Art of Technology Lagos Conference with the theme “AI and the Lagos Digital Economy.”

Represented by Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Sanwo-Olu emphasizes that this expansion will provide a robust digital backbone, supporting scalable solutions and solidifying Lagos’ role as Africa’s leading technology hub.

Sanwo-Olu highlights that Lagos is home to over 60% of Nigeria’s tech startups, which collectively raised more than $1.2 billion in 2023, representing 75% of the country’s total tech investments. He attributes these successes to targeted government policies and infrastructure investments designed to create an environment where innovation thrives.

The Governor also announces the deployment of over 450 smart cameras under the Safe City Project, aimed at enhancing traffic management and public safety. Furthermore, he underscores the importance of the Lagos Digital Service Platform as a tool for transparent and efficient governance.

“These initiatives are more than infrastructure projects—they empower residents and drive sustainable growth across various sectors,” Sanwo-Olu states.

The Lagos State Government reports progress in its digitization agenda, with 14 agencies now offering digitized citizen-facing services for improved efficiency and accessibility. The state’s Enterprise Architecture Project is harmonizing data systems to integrate artificial intelligence for faster, more seamless interactions between government and citizens.

Additionally, the Lagos State Science, Research, and Innovation Council (LASRIC) has supported over 65 startups and 75 research projects, reflecting the state’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and sustainability.

On a national scale, the Federal Government is working to implement a nationwide fiber-optic project involving the deployment of 90,000 kilometers of cable. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance digital connectivity and support Nigeria’s growing digital economy.

Through these initiatives, Lagos State continues to strengthen its position as a technology hub and a leader in driving innovation and economic growth in Africa.