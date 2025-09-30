Lagos Reopens Ogudu-Ifako Bridge After Early Completion Of Repairs

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday reopened the Ogudu-Ifako Bridge following the completion of repair works on its expansion joints, restoring full traffic flow after months of partial closure.

The project, initially slated for 101 days, was completed in 78 days due to strong cooperation among contractors, security agencies, and residents, according to Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Olufemi Daramola, who inspected the bridge alongside Transportation Commissioner Seun Osiyemi.

Daramola explained that the repairs were necessary to address defects that could have compromised safety and weakened the bridge. He commended residents for their patience, noting that the state’s next focus will be maintenance works in the Maza-Maza area.

Osiyemi thanked Lagosians for their endurance during the closure and urged them to safeguard the infrastructure, stressing that facilities built with taxpayers’ funds are intended to deliver long-term benefits. He added that similar bridge repairs at Odo-Iyalaro and Apongbon had already been completed, with more projects underway.

The Ogudu-Ifako Bridge repairs, which began on June 28, 2025, were originally scheduled to last 110 days in eight phases but were accelerated after complaints of traffic robberies linked to congestion.