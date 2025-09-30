Stanbic IBTC Insurance Unveils Manifold Endowment Plan To Redefine Financial Security

Stanbic IBTC Insurance, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings has launched the Manifold Endowment Plan, an innovative blend of insurance and investment designed for Nigerians who want to protect what matters, grow their wealth, and enjoy peace of mind. With life cover up to ₦1 billion, partial maturity payouts, and end-of-term bonuses, Manifold is for the modern Nigerian working hard today, planning boldly for tomorrow.

The Manifold Endowment Plan is uniquely designed for Nigerians aged 18 to 64, providing them with flexible policy durations ranging from six to fifteen years. At its core, it integrates death benefits, partial maturity bonuses, and accidental medical coverage, all while offering a structured avenue for individuals and families to plan, protect, and prosper.

The Nigerian insurance sector, though still underexplored, has seen remarkable growth, with industry revenues surging by 147% in the first nine months of 2024. Yet, with insurance penetration hovering around just 0.5% of GDP, the gap in uptake remains stark. Stanbic IBTC is tackling this head-on by introducing an offering that speaks to the everyday concerns of middle- and high-income Nigerians who seek value, reliability, and transparency in financial services.

Speaking on the launch, Akinjide Orimolade, Chief Executive,Stanbic IBTC Insurance, noted: “The Manifold Endowment Plan is a response to Nigeria’s pressing need for accessible and rewarding insurance solutions. We are not just offering protection; we are empowering Nigerians to build financial resilience while preparing for the future. With Manifold, every premium is an investment in both peace of mind and real financial return.”

Manifold bridges the perception gap often associated with insurance. It assures Nigerians that even if the “worst” doesn’t happen, their money is never wasted. With premiums starting at just ₦10,000 monthly, policyholders can earn two 25% bonuses on their premiums while still receiving 100% of their chosen sum assured at maturity.

At its core, the Manifold Endowment Plan aligns with Stanbic IBTC Insurance’s broader mission: to help Nigerians secure today and prosper tomorrow. Whether it’s a young professional saving towards future goals, a parent building generational wealth, or a retiree seeking peace of mind, Manifold offers a tailored and transparent financial solution.

With the Manifold Endowment Plan, Stanbic IBTC Insurance is not only offering Nigerians a way to secure their futures, but it is also redefining what insurance can and should mean in today’s world.

Click here to learn more. For enquiries, call us on 0201 270 6801 or email us at insure@stanbicibtc.com