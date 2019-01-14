Lagos Police Commissioner Edgal Redeployed, Kayode Eg betokun Appointed as Acting Commissioner

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Imohimi Edgal, has been redeployed while Kayode Egbetokun, a Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP), was appointed to replace him in acting capacity.

Edgal, who was appointed Commissioner of Police for Lagos State on Aug. 30, 2017, has been redeployed to Bomb Unit, Police headquarters, Abuja.

Born on Sept. 4, 1964 in Erinja, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, Egbetokun enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on March 3, 1990, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

In 1999, he was appointed Chief Security Officer to Governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Tinubu.

He had also served in various capacities as Commander, Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Squadron Commander, Mopol 5, Benin City, Officer-in-Charge, Anti-Fraud Unit, FCT Command, Abuja, among other positions.

A 1987 graduate of Mathematics from University of Lagos (UNILAG), Egbetokun lectured Mathematics briefly at Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, before his enlistment into the police.

He also holds MSc Engineering Analysis from UNILAG, Postgraduate Diploma in Petroleum Economics from Delta State University, Abraka, and MBA from Lagos State University, Ojo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Egbetokun was until his new appointment as Lagos CP the Deputy Commandant, Nigeria Police College, Ikeja Lagos.