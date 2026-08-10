NAF airstrikes kill 10 ISWAP fighters, including key commander, in Borno

Key points

Nigerian Air Force airstrikes have reportedly killed 10 ISWAP fighters in Borno State.

The operation targeted suspected terrorists in the Sambisa Forest following intelligence on their movements.

Among those reportedly killed was ISWAP commander Abu Khalid Al Muhajir.

NAF said the operation could disrupt the group’s movement, leadership protection and coordination across its enclaves.

Main Story

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has reported the neutralisation of nine Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters, including a key commander, during an air operation in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State.

The operation was conducted on Saturday, August 8, 2026, following intelligence on the movement and activities of suspected terrorists within the forest.

In a statement, NAF Director of Information and Public Relations, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said post-operation intelligence confirmed that nine fighters were killed, while several others sustained injuries.

Among those reportedly killed was Abu Khalid Al Muhajir, whom the NAF identified as an ISWAP commander responsible for facilitating the movement and providing security for senior members of the terrorist group.

Ejodame said the commander’s reported knowledge of routes, terrain and tactical movements linking terrorist enclaves in and around the Sambisa Forest made his elimination significant to the ongoing counterterrorism campaign.

The Operation

The NAF deployed a Remotely Piloted Aircraft to conduct persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance over the area.

The surveillance platform identified and tracked a group of suspected terrorists moving towards a hideout before the target was confirmed and engaged in a precision airstrike.

According to the NAF, subsequent battle damage assessment showed significant effects on the targeted compound, with several terrorists neutralised.

Intelligence gathered after the operation also indicated that some of the affected fighters were linked to elements suspected of involvement in a recent ambush on Nigerian troops along the Bita-Yamtage axis in Gwoza Local Government Area.

The Issues

The operation comes amid continued counterterrorism efforts in northeastern Nigeria, where terrorist groups have maintained networks across difficult terrain and remote forest areas.

For security forces, the ability to track terrorist movements before fighters reach operational positions remains critical to preventing attacks on troops and vulnerable communities.

The NAF said the integration of persistent surveillance with precision strike capabilities is strengthening its ability to identify, track and engage terrorist elements before they can regroup or threaten friendly forces.

The reported death of a commander responsible for protecting and moving senior ISWAP members could also affect the group’s internal mobility and coordination.

What’s Being Said

Ejodame described the reported elimination of Abu Khalid Al Muhajir as a significant setback for ISWAP because of his alleged role in facilitating the movement and protection of high-value members.

He said the operation was expected to disrupt the group’s leadership protection arrangements, movement of senior personnel and coordination across its enclaves.

“The Nigerian Air Force will continue to sustain intelligence-led and precision air operations in close coordination with surface forces,” Ejodame said.

According to him, the objective is to degrade terrorist capabilities, restrict their freedom of movement and create a safer environment for communities affected by insecurity in the North-East.

What’s Next

The NAF is expected to maintain intelligence-led air operations in coordination with ground forces across terrorist-affected areas of the North-East.

Further surveillance and precision operations could focus on disrupting terrorist movement corridors, command structures and logistical networks.

The effectiveness of the latest operation will ultimately depend on sustained intelligence gathering and coordination between air and surface forces to prevent surviving fighters from regrouping.

Bottom Line

The reported neutralisation of nine ISWAP fighters and commander Abu Khalid Al Muhajir represents another intelligence-led operation against terrorist networks in Borno. Beyond the immediate casualties, the NAF says the strike is intended to disrupt ISWAP’s leadership protection system, mobility and operational coordination in the Sambisa Forest and surrounding areas.