Lagos Government Labels 176 Estates Illegal Over Missing Planning Approvals

The Lagos State Government has declared 176 estates across Eti-Osa, Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki, and Epe illegal for failing to obtain the mandatory planning approvals from the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

The affected estates have been given a 21-day ultimatum to regularize their layout approvals or face strict sanctions, including site closures and possible prosecution.

According to the Ministry, the unauthorized developments violate key planning regulations and threaten the implementation of the state’s sustainable development goals and the T.H.E.M.E.S+ Agenda.

Notable estates on the list include Adron Homes in Elerangbe, Aina Gold Estate in Okun-Folu, Diamond Estate in Eputu, Prime Water View Garden in Ikate Elegushi, Royal View Estate in Ikota, Oakwood Park Estate in Lakowe, and Livingstone Estate in Digboloye, Orofu, and Tagbati.

The government emphasized its zero-tolerance stance on unapproved developments and reminded developers to register with the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA).

Estate owners are advised to submit all relevant documents to the Ministry’s office in Alausa, Ikeja, within the 21-day window to process their approvals and avoid sanctions. The move is part of broader efforts to enforce urban planning standards and ensure orderly development across Lagos.