Nigeria Records 822 Confirmed Lassa Fever Cases, 155 Deaths In Seven Months — NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed 822 cases of Lassa fever and 155 related deaths across the country between January 1 and July 20, 2025. According to the agency’s latest situation report released on Tuesday, the current Case Fatality Rate (CFR) stands at 18.9%, up from 17.1% recorded during the same period in 2024.

As of epidemiological Week 29, Nigeria had logged 6,640 suspected cases across 21 states and 105 Local Government Areas. The five states with the highest burden—Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba, and Ebonyi—account for 89% of all confirmed cases. Ondo alone contributed 32%, followed by Bauchi (23%), Edo (17%), Taraba (14%), and Ebonyi (3%).

The disease continues to affect mostly young adults, with the predominant age group being 21–30 years. The median age of confirmed cases is 30, and the male-to-female ratio is 1:0.8.

The number of new confirmed cases reported in Week 29 remained the same as in the previous week, with fresh infections recorded in Ondo and Edo states. Encouragingly, no new infections among healthcare workers were reported during the latest surveillance week.

The NCDC added that the total number of suspected and confirmed cases has declined compared to the same period in 2024.

Lassa fever, an acute viral hemorrhagic illness, is endemic in Nigeria and several other West African countries. The World Health Organization explains that it is primarily transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated with rodent urine or faeces, although human-to-human transmission is also possible, especially in healthcare settings with poor infection control measures.

The National Lassa Fever Technical Working Group, comprising multiple partners and sectors, continues to coordinate response activities at federal and state levels.