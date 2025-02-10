Lagos Expands Red Line Rail Service to Nine Daily Trips

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has announced a significant expansion of the Red Line train service, increasing its daily trips to nine in a bid to improve rail transportation along the bustling Agbado-Oyingbo corridor.

The enhanced schedule, set to take effect on Monday, February 10, 2025, will provide more frequent trips during peak hours, offering commuters a faster and more efficient travel experience.

In a statement released on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, LAMATA confirmed the upgrade, stating, “The Red Line train service will increase its capacity, providing full service during the AM peak hours, effective Monday, February 10, 2025.” The new schedule will feature five morning trips and four evening trips daily, a substantial increase from the previous two morning trips available from Agbado to Oyingbo.

The expansion is designed to address the growing demand for reliable public transportation in Lagos, Africa’s most populous city. “The change in schedule provides commuting options for Lagos residents traveling along the Agbado to Oyingbo corridor. The Red Line guarantees residents reduced travel time, with a total journey duration of 50 minutes from Agbado to Oyingbo and a reduced waiting time at each station of only two minutes,” LAMATA explained.

The Red Line, a key component of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) system, aims to ease traffic congestion and provide a sustainable alternative for the city’s millions of daily commuters. The service’s expansion is expected to significantly reduce travel delays and improve the overall commuting experience for residents.

In addition to the increased trips, LAMATA revealed plans to further boost the Red Line’s capacity with the arrival of three new train sets in the coming months. “In the coming months, the arrival of three new train sets will further enhance the Red Line’s capacity and service to Lagos residents,” the statement noted.

The announcement comes as part of the Lagos State government’s broader efforts to modernize the city’s transportation infrastructure. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who inspected the Red Line project in September 2021 alongside LAMATA Managing Director Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, has consistently emphasized the importance of efficient public transportation in driving economic growth and improving the quality of life for Lagosians.

The Red Line’s expansion is a critical step toward achieving the state’s vision of a seamless, integrated transport network. As Lagos continues to grapple with rapid urbanization and traffic congestion, the enhanced rail service is expected to play a pivotal role in transforming the city’s transportation landscape.