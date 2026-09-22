Lagos commends Chinese envoy for strengthening bilateral cooperation

KEY POINTS

• Lagos State Government has commended Chinese Consul General in Lagos, Yan Yuqing, for strengthening cooperation between China and Nigeria.

• The state highlighted partnerships covering trade, investment, healthcare, education, technology and renewable energy.

• Officials also recognised support for cataract surgeries for people from financially disadvantaged and underserved communities.

MAIN STORY

The Lagos State Government has recognised the contributions of the Chinese Consul General in Lagos, Ms Yan Yuqing, to stronger cooperation between the state and China during her more than three years in office.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Abimbola Salu Hundeyin, gave the commendation on Monday at a reception in Lagos organised to mark the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and bid farewell to the envoy.

Yan assumed office in Lagos on May 25, 2023, becoming the eighth Consul General of China in Lagos and the first woman to hold the position.

Salu Hundeyin said the envoy had helped facilitate engagements between Lagos and China across several sectors, including trade, investment, culture, education, healthcare, technology, renewable energy and people to people exchanges.

According to her, the partnerships generated opportunities for knowledge transfer, investment, institutional cooperation and livelihoods for Nigerians.

She said the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Nigeria and China in 2026 provided a basis for both countries to deepen their relationship.

“As Nigeria and China mark 55 years of diplomatic relations in 2026, we have a strong foundation upon which to build an even more dynamic and mutually beneficial partnership.”

The SSG also highlighted Yan’s support, through the Chinese Consulate and Chinese community, for cataract surgeries benefiting people from financially disadvantaged families and underserved communities.

She said the initiative showed how diplomatic relations could produce benefits beyond formal agreements and official engagements.

“Your brilliant contribution cannot be measured only in achievements facilitated, investments attracted, and official engagements undertaken.

“It can also be measured in the lives you have touched, the families you have encouraged, and the hope you have restored.

“You have demonstrated that stronger diplomatic relations are built on trust, respect, compassion and tangible benefits for the people,” she said.

In her remarks, Yan thanked Nigerians and friends of China who supported relations and cooperation between both countries during her tenure.

She said she worked with stakeholders across the consular district to expand areas of mutually beneficial cooperation.

“Political mutual trust has kept growing, and our development plans have been well aligned.

“Regardless of changes in the international landscape, China’s commitment to China-Nigeria friendship and support for Nigeria’s development path will remain unchanged,” Yan said.

The envoy described her time in Lagos as one of the most memorable periods of her life, citing the relationships she developed during her tenure.

“Three years may seem both short and long: short in the time we have shared together, yet long in the friendships we have forged along the way.

“I have fallen deeply in love with this charming and vibrant country, especially Lagos, a state full of potential and hope,” she said.

Also speaking, the First Lady of Lagos State, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo Olu, said China Nigeria cooperation could create opportunities for young people and women, particularly through education and skills development.

She said stronger international partnerships should translate into stronger communities and provide opportunities for women and young people to contribute to development.

THE ISSUES

The range of sectors identified by the state shows that China Nigeria engagement extends beyond trade and investment to areas such as healthcare, education, technology and renewable energy. The cataract surgery initiative provides a direct community level example of how international relationships can support social interventions for people with limited access to healthcare. Knowledge transfer and institutional cooperation were identified as other potential benefits of the relationship, alongside investment and livelihood opportunities. The emphasis on women, young people, education and skills development places human capital among the areas where Lagos wants international partnerships to produce practical benefits.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Political mutual trust has kept growing, and our development plans have been well aligned.” – Yan Yuqing

“Regardless of changes in the international landscape, China’s commitment to China-Nigeria friendship and support for Nigeria’s development path will remain unchanged.” – Yan Yuqing

“I have fallen deeply in love with this charming and vibrant country, especially Lagos, a state full of potential and hope.” – Yan Yuqing

WHAT’S NEXT

The state government is expected to continue building on its existing engagements with China across trade, investment, education, healthcare, technology, renewable energy and other areas of cooperation.

BOTTOM LINE

Lagos says its relationship with China has produced opportunities across economic and social sectors, while community initiatives have provided direct support to residents. The farewell reception also marked the end of Yan Yuqing’s tenure as Chinese Consul General in Lagos.